SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Can hand dryers spread bacteria around? (1/3) 防疫抗菌該用烘手機？（一）

A: Eh? How come you’re still using a hand dryer?

B: After washing my hands I use a hand dryer to dry them. It’s more environmentally friendly than using paper towels. Why do you ask?

A: Researchers from Kaohsiung Municipal Ta-Tung Hospital carried out an experiment and discovered that using a hand dryer may increase the amount of bacteria on your hands.

Elementary school students dry their hands in New Taipei City. 新北市的小學生用烘手機烘手。 Photo: Chou Hsiang-yun, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報周湘芸

B: Oh really? So that means the more you wash your hands, the dirtier they become?

A: 咦，你怎麼還在用烘手機？

B: 我洗手後會把手烘乾，這樣比用擦手紙環保，怎麼了？

A: 根據高雄市立大同醫院的實測，使用烘手機後，手部的細菌量反而可能會增加。

B: 是喔，那不是越洗越髒嗎？

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）