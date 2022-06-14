The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels, starting this month.
On Wednesday last week, Tainan City Government’s Social Affairs Bureau organized a Dragon Boat Festival celebration for homeless people at the Heshun Borough Activity Center in North District, while also providing on-the-spot health checks and COVID-19 vaccinations for the street dwellers. There was also a mobile shower van on hand for people to take a shower. According to Social Affairs Bureau statistics, there are currently 220 people registered as homeless in Tainan, and last Wednesday 10 of them went along and got vaccinated. The bureau said that 129 of the city’s homeless people had received their third vaccine dose, which
Higher ‘summer electricity rates’ until Sept. 30 (2/3)「夏月電價」持續至九月（二） A: How are the summer electricity rates calculated? B: During the summer electricity rate period, each month the base level of electricity consumption is set at 120 kWh. Once you exceed this base level, you are charged at the higher “summer rates.” A: But doesn’t the average family consume over 400 kWh of electricity per month during summer? B: Yep. So during last summer, monthly electricity bills on average rose by NT$459. A: 夏月電價怎麼計算啊？ B: 夏月電價期間，每月的基本用電度數還是一百二十度，超過就要加錢。 A: 但一般家庭夏季每月的用電量不是四百多度？ B: 對啊，所以去年夏天，每月的電費約增加四百五十九元。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: The weather is so hot. Why don’t you turn on the air con? B: Haven’t you heard? Taipower has announced “summer electricity rates,” which came in on June 1 and will last through to Sept. 30. So I don’t dare use the air con too much. A: Summer electricity rates? So does that mean that electricity will become more expensive? B: Of course. The cost of electricity is rising by nearly 30 percent. A: 天氣好熱唷，你怎麼不開冷氣？ B: 你還不知道嗎？台電宣布從六月一日起實施「夏月電價」，一直到九月三十日止，所以我不敢常開冷氣。 A: 夏月電價？電費會變貴嗎？ B: 當然啦，漲幅最高可能將近百分之三十。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Higher ‘summer electricity rates’ until Sept. 30 (3/3) 「夏月電價」持續至九月（三） A: I recently changed my air conditioner to an “energy label” model in the hope of being able to save electricity. B: If you use the air con together with an electric fan, it will help to circulate air around the room: you can save electricity this way too. A: Have you got any other special tips for saving electricity? B: You could raise the temperature by a few degrees. In our office, the air con is so powerful, sometimes everyone is wearing long sleeves. It’s a huge waste of electricity, and it’s environmentally unfriendly. A: 我最近換了有「節能標章」的冷氣，希望可以省電。 B: