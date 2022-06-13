The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels, starting this month.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Teaching Center.” Watch this space!
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。本月起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，即將為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
The trial of the century between 58-year-old Johnny Depp and 36-year-old Amber Heard has finally come to a close. The court has ruled in favor of Depp. Heard has been ordered to pay Depp US$10.35 million — about NT$ 300.2 million — in damages, while the jury also found in favor of Heard in her counter-suit against Depp and awarded her US$2 million. After winning the case, Depp issued a statement, saying that “the jury gave me my life back.” The trial has attracted attention from fans worldwide. In the statement, Depp acknowledged the work of the judge, jurors, court staff
Hehuanshan, which is more than 3,000m above sea level, has excellent conditions for gazing stars and the Milky Way. In 2019, it was certified by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) and became the first internationally-recognized dark-sky park in Taiwan. There are only three IDA-certified dark-sky parks in Asia so far: Taiwan’s Hehuanshan, Iriomote-Ishigaki National Park in Okinawa, Japan, and South Korea’s Yeongyang Firefly Park. To protect the night sky resource and maintain a safe environment for facilities and personnel in the park, Nantou County Government Department of Tourism has drawn up the Nantou County Hehuanshan Dark-Sky Park Management and Autonomy Regulations. The
On Wednesday last week, Tainan City Government’s Social Affairs Bureau organized a Dragon Boat Festival celebration for homeless people at the Heshun Borough Activity Center in North District, while also providing on-the-spot health checks and COVID-19 vaccinations for the street dwellers. There was also a mobile shower van on hand for people to take a shower. According to Social Affairs Bureau statistics, there are currently 220 people registered as homeless in Tainan, and last Wednesday 10 of them went along and got vaccinated. The bureau said that 129 of the city’s homeless people had received their third vaccine dose, which
Higher ‘summer electricity rates’ until Sept. 30 (2/3)「夏月電價」持續至九月（二） A: How are the summer electricity rates calculated? B: During the summer electricity rate period, each month the base level of electricity consumption is set at 120 kWh. Once you exceed this base level, you are charged at the higher “summer rates.” A: But doesn’t the average family consume over 400 kWh of electricity per month during summer? B: Yep. So during last summer, monthly electricity bills on average rose by NT$459. A: 夏月電價怎麼計算啊？ B: 夏月電價期間，每月的基本用電度數還是一百二十度，超過就要加錢。 A: 但一般家庭夏季每月的用電量不是四百多度？ B: 對啊，所以去年夏天，每月的電費約增加四百五十九元。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）