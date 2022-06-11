GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

Andy went to Vicky’s Restaurant and left a review online.

安迪在「維琪餐廳」用餐後，留下了一則網路評論。

★☆☆☆☆ 12.27.2020

This was our fifth visit, and we came for the special Christmas Eve dinner.

To be honest, the food was great, but the service was really terrible.

First, when we were making a reservation by phone, the waiter answered impatiently.

Second, after we arrived, we waited almost 10 minutes for a table.

Vicky’s Restaurant used to be my favorite holiday choice, but this time, I was not happy with its service.

必備單字

1. honest adj.

誠實的（國中基本1200字）

2. special adj.

特別的（國中基本1200字）

實用字詞

1. make a reservation 訂位

2. impatiently 沒耐心地

3. review 評論

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

When we were／making a reservation／by phone,／the waiter answered impatiently.

當我們／訂位／透過電話時，／服務生／回答很沒耐心。

斷句練習：

After we arrived, we waited almost 10 minutes for a table.

解答：

After we arrived,／we waited／almost 10 minutes／for a table.

我們抵達後，／等了／幾乎十分鐘／為了一張桌子。

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型

1. When did Andy have dinner at Vicky’s Restaurant?

(A) December 24

(B) December 25

(C) December 27

2. How did Andy make a reservation?

(A) By calling the restaurant

(B) By sending an email

(C) By telling the waiter in person

3. Which is true?

(A) Andy was very happy with their Christmas Eve dinner.

(B) Andy liked the food but didn’t like the service.

(C) It was the first time Andy went to Vicky’s Restaurant.

解答：

1. (A) 2. (A) 3. (B)

