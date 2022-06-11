Andy went to Vicky’s Restaurant and left a review online.
安迪在「維琪餐廳」用餐後，留下了一則網路評論。
★☆☆☆☆ 12.27.2020
This was our fifth visit, and we came for the special Christmas Eve dinner.
To be honest, the food was great, but the service was really terrible.
First, when we were making a reservation by phone, the waiter answered impatiently.
Second, after we arrived, we waited almost 10 minutes for a table.
Vicky’s Restaurant used to be my favorite holiday choice, but this time, I was not happy with its service.
必備單字
1. honest adj.
誠實的（國中基本1200字）
2. special adj.
特別的（國中基本1200字）
實用字詞
1. make a reservation 訂位
2. impatiently 沒耐心地
3. review 評論
閱讀技巧：
將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
When we were／making a reservation／by phone,／the waiter answered impatiently.
當我們／訂位／透過電話時，／服務生／回答很沒耐心。
斷句練習：
After we arrived, we waited almost 10 minutes for a table.
解答：
After we arrived,／we waited／almost 10 minutes／for a table.
我們抵達後，／等了／幾乎十分鐘／為了一張桌子。
考題練習：
TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型
1. When did Andy have dinner at Vicky’s Restaurant?
(A) December 24
(B) December 25
(C) December 27
2. How did Andy make a reservation?
(A) By calling the restaurant
(B) By sending an email
(C) By telling the waiter in person
3. Which is true?
(A) Andy was very happy with their Christmas Eve dinner.
(B) Andy liked the food but didn’t like the service.
(C) It was the first time Andy went to Vicky’s Restaurant.
解答：
1. (A) 2. (A) 3. (B)
文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw
去年至今，各家保險公司推出的防疫保單皆創下巨量投保量。根據《遠見雜誌》估算，近來因確診案例飆升，出現密集的理賠訴求，台灣產險業總賠付金額將上看六百～七百二十億元。而放眼國際，專門販售防疫保單的保險公司狀況亦不佳。今日就讓我們從防疫保單亂象，學習保險業與多益測驗中常考的單字吧！ 「防疫險」英文怎麼說？ The buying frenzy essentially began last January, when Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance Co. unveiled a policy for NT$500 with payouts of up to NT$100,000 if the policyholder was quarantined. (taipeitimes.com) （購買狂潮基本上始於去年一月，當時台灣產物保險推出了台幣五百元保險給付額的保單，如果投保人被隔離，最高賠付台幣十萬元。） insurance「保險、保險費、安全保障」，延伸字彙包括動詞insure「為…投保」與名詞insurer「承保人」、the insured「受保人」。經常與insurance搭配的動詞有claim (on)「申請索賠」、renew「更新；繼續」、taken out「購買」、apply for「申請」等，都是金融保險範疇常見的詞彙。 When travelers take out travel insurance with emergency medical benefits, it can cover medical emergencies during their trips. （當旅行者購買附有緊急醫療給付的旅行保險時，它涵蓋旅行期間的醫療緊急情況。） 現在持續受到討論的「防疫險」用pandemic／COVID insurance表達即可。保險大致分類成：財產保險（non-life insurance）與insurance of the person（人身保險），日常常見的細項如life insurance「壽險」、annuity insurance「年金保險」、casualty insurance「意外險」、health insurance「健保」、labor insurance「勞保」等，都是多益測驗中，金融保險或是醫療保健主題會提及的相關詞彙。 policy 保單 policy在財經保險專業詞彙中，是「保單」的意思，因此policyholder就是「投保人、保戶」，policy dividend代表「保單紅利」。但policy在日常生活中最常見的意思為「政策；策略」。 The updated pandemic policy only covers the NT$50,000 compensation for hospitalization, removing provisions that pay for a COVID diagnosis and isolation. （更新後的防疫保單僅涵蓋住院最高理賠五萬元，取消了確診、隔離支付理賠的條款。） payout表示「支出」，在此代表「保險公司依據保單條款應該理賠的金額」，例如死亡給付（death benefit）、到期還本（maturity benefit）、醫療給付（medical benefit）、殘廢給付（disability benefit）。關於其他保險金的詞彙還有claim「（對保險公司的）索賠」、compensation「賠償金；補償金」、indemnity「損害補償金」、benefit「補助金」、premium「保費」，也都是值得學習的詞彙。 Most endowment policies cover the individual’s life in case of unfortunate events, and
Hehuanshan, which is more than 3,000m above sea level, has excellent conditions for gazing stars and the Milky Way. In 2019, it was certified by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) and became the first internationally-recognized dark-sky park in Taiwan. There are only three IDA-certified dark-sky parks in Asia so far: Taiwan’s Hehuanshan, Iriomote-Ishigaki National Park in Okinawa, Japan, and South Korea’s Yeongyang Firefly Park. To protect the night sky resource and maintain a safe environment for facilities and personnel in the park, Nantou County Government Department of Tourism has drawn up the Nantou County Hehuanshan Dark-Sky Park Management and Autonomy Regulations. The
The trial of the century between 58-year-old Johnny Depp and 36-year-old Amber Heard has finally come to a close. The court has ruled in favor of Depp. Heard has been ordered to pay Depp US$10.35 million — about NT$ 300.2 million — in damages, while the jury also found in favor of Heard in her counter-suit against Depp and awarded her US$2 million. After winning the case, Depp issued a statement, saying that “the jury gave me my life back.” The trial has attracted attention from fans worldwide. In the statement, Depp acknowledged the work of the judge, jurors, court staff
Facial recognition in the age of masks 為什麼戴口罩也能被人一眼認出？ You’ve probably heard or read the saying, “The eyes are the window to the soul.” The saying means that we can tell a lot about others’ authentic feelings by closely examining their eyes. Often, we can tell how a person really feels—sad, bored, or deceived—with a steady gaze into their eyes. Also, humans have another ability that often __1__: we can recognize people by their faces. This may seem obvious because nearly everyone has the ability to recognize others from their facial __2__. We can quickly pick out a person we are looking for from a crowd or a picture of