SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Higher ‘summer electricity rates’ until Sept. 30 (3/3) 「夏月電價」持續至九月（三）

A: I recently changed my air conditioner to an “energy label” model in the hope of being able to save electricity.

B: If you use the air con together with an electric fan, it will help to circulate air around the room: you can save electricity this way too.

A: Have you got any other special tips for saving electricity?

A store in Taipei promotes energy-saving air conditioners. 台北市一家商店推銷節能冷氣。 Photo: Lin Ching-hua, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報林菁樺

B: You could raise the temperature by a few degrees. In our office, the air con is so powerful, sometimes everyone is wearing long sleeves. It’s a huge waste of electricity, and it’s environmentally unfriendly.

A: 我最近換了有「節能標章」的冷氣，希望可以省電。

B: 冷氣搭配電扇一起用，能幫助室內空氣對流，也可以省電唷。

A: 還有什麼省電妙方嗎？

B: 把冷氣的溫度調高一點囉，我們公司冷氣開太強，有時大家還要穿長袖，這樣浪費錢又不環保。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）