SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Higher ‘summer electricity rates’ until Sept. 30 (2/3)「夏月電價」持續至九月（二）

A: How are the summer electricity rates calculated?

B: During the summer electricity rate period, each month the base level of electricity consumption is set at 120 kWh. Once you exceed this base level, you are charged at the higher “summer rates.”

A: But doesn’t the average family consume over 400 kWh of electricity per month during summer?

People in Hsinchu City shop for energy-saving household electric appliances. 新竹市居民選購節能家電。 Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報洪美秀

B: Yep. So during last summer, monthly electricity bills on average rose by NT$459.

A: 夏月電價怎麼計算啊？

B: 夏月電價期間，每月的基本用電度數還是一百二十度，超過就要加錢。

A: 但一般家庭夏季每月的用電量不是四百多度？

B: 對啊，所以去年夏天，每月的電費約增加四百五十九元。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）