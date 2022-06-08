On Wednesday last week, Tainan City Government’s Social Affairs Bureau organized a Dragon Boat Festival celebration for homeless people at the Heshun Borough Activity Center in North District, while also providing on-the-spot health checks and COVID-19 vaccinations for the street dwellers. There was also a mobile shower van on hand for people to take a shower. According to Social Affairs Bureau statistics, there are currently 220 people registered as homeless in Tainan, and last Wednesday 10 of them went along and got vaccinated. The bureau said that 129 of the city’s homeless people had received their third vaccine dose, which is 58.6 percent of all those registered.
Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che attended the event to celebrate with the homeless people and hand out dumplings, rapid test kits, masks, cooling towels and anti-mosquito kits. He reminded the homeless people to take epidemic prevention seriously and look after their own health, and encouraged them to get vaccinated while they were there. The Social Affairs Bureau laid on activities including do-it-yourself scented sachets and a game of standing eggs upright to immerse the street dwellers in a vivid Dragon Boat Festival atmosphere.
(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)
Photo courtesy of Tainan City Government Social Affairs Bureau 照片：台南市政府社會局提供
台南市政府社會局上週三於北區和順里活動中心舉辦街友歡慶端午活動，現場並安排為街友健檢及COVID-19 疫苗施打，現場也出動沐浴車提供盥洗沐浴。社會局統計，台南市目前列冊街友共計兩百二十人，上週三有十名街友前來施打疫苗。社會局說，累計共一百二十九名街友完成第三劑疫苗接種，比率為百分之五十八點六。
台南市長黃偉哲也到場與街友同歡並發放粽子、COVID-19快篩試劑、口罩、涼感巾及防蚊包。他提醒街友們注意防疫和維護自身健康，鼓勵他們於現場接受疫苗接種。社會局則特別在活動中設計自己動手做香包及端午立蛋的遊戲關卡，讓街友感受濃濃端午氣氛。
（自由時報記者蔡文居）
A: As I recall, southern zongzi are made by soaking the glutinous rice, wrapping it in leaves with other ingredients and then cooking it in water. B: With the northern zongzi, the glutinous rice is first stir-fried. A: That’s right. Then it is wrapped with other ingredients and steamed, making the rice in the northern zongzi more fragrant. B: Come now, the southern zongzi, stuffed with loads of ingredients, are better by far. A: 我記得南部粽要將糯米泡水，包裹配料，放到水裡煮熟。 B: 北部粽糯米要先用醬汁拌炒。 A: 對啊，然後包裹餡料蒸熟，所以北部粽的米飯會比較香。 B: 拜託，餡料豐富的南部粽才好吃啦。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
去年至今，各家保險公司推出的防疫保單皆創下巨量投保量。根據《遠見雜誌》估算，近來因確診案例飆升，出現密集的理賠訴求，台灣產險業總賠付金額將上看六百～七百二十億元。而放眼國際，專門販售防疫保單的保險公司狀況亦不佳。今日就讓我們從防疫保單亂象，學習保險業與多益測驗中常考的單字吧！ 「防疫險」英文怎麼說？ The buying frenzy essentially began last January, when Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance Co. unveiled a policy for NT$500 with payouts of up to NT$100,000 if the policyholder was quarantined. (taipeitimes.com) （購買狂潮基本上始於去年一月，當時台灣產物保險推出了台幣五百元保險給付額的保單，如果投保人被隔離，最高賠付台幣十萬元。） insurance「保險、保險費、安全保障」，延伸字彙包括動詞insure「為…投保」與名詞insurer「承保人」、the insured「受保人」。經常與insurance搭配的動詞有claim (on)「申請索賠」、renew「更新；繼續」、taken out「購買」、apply for「申請」等，都是金融保險範疇常見的詞彙。 When travelers take out travel insurance with emergency medical benefits, it can cover medical emergencies during their trips. （當旅行者購買附有緊急醫療給付的旅行保險時，它涵蓋旅行期間的醫療緊急情況。） 現在持續受到討論的「防疫險」用pandemic／COVID insurance表達即可。保險大致分類成：財產保險（non-life insurance）與insurance of the person（人身保險），日常常見的細項如life insurance「壽險」、annuity insurance「年金保險」、casualty insurance「意外險」、health insurance「健保」、labor insurance「勞保」等，都是多益測驗中，金融保險或是醫療保健主題會提及的相關詞彙。 policy 保單 policy在財經保險專業詞彙中，是「保單」的意思，因此policyholder就是「投保人、保戶」，policy dividend代表「保單紅利」。但policy在日常生活中最常見的意思為「政策；策略」。 The updated pandemic policy only covers the NT$50,000 compensation for hospitalization, removing provisions that pay for a COVID diagnosis and isolation. （更新後的防疫保單僅涵蓋住院最高理賠五萬元，取消了確診、隔離支付理賠的條款。） payout表示「支出」，在此代表「保險公司依據保單條款應該理賠的金額」，例如死亡給付（death benefit）、到期還本（maturity benefit）、醫療給付（medical benefit）、殘廢給付（disability benefit）。關於其他保險金的詞彙還有claim「（對保險公司的）索賠」、compensation「賠償金；補償金」、indemnity「損害補償金」、benefit「補助金」、premium「保費」，也都是值得學習的詞彙。 Most endowment policies cover the individual’s life in case of unfortunate events, and
Battle of the zongzi: north vs south (3/3) 北部粽、南部粽大對決（三） A: As well as savory zongzi, I also like to eat Huzhou zongzi with red bean paste filling. B: Over the past few years, different kinds of frozen zongzi have become popular, too. A: Have you tried pearl milk tea zongzi? I’m curious as to what they taste like. B: This year, some people have taken the idea and run with it, making zongzi-filled bread and even zongzi pizza. A: It’s best not to overindulge, as glutinous rice is not very digestible. B: Also, a single zongzi has the same amount of calories as two or three bowls of
Facial recognition in the age of masks 為什麼戴口罩也能被人一眼認出？ You’ve probably heard or read the saying, “The eyes are the window to the soul.” The saying means that we can tell a lot about others’ authentic feelings by closely examining their eyes. Often, we can tell how a person really feels—sad, bored, or deceived—with a steady gaze into their eyes. Also, humans have another ability that often __1__: we can recognize people by their faces. This may seem obvious because nearly everyone has the ability to recognize others from their facial __2__. We can quickly pick out a person we are looking for from a crowd or a picture of