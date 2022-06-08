Dragon Boat treats plus COVID jabs for Tainan street folk 南市辦街友慶端午 近六成街友已接種三劑疫苗

On Wednesday last week, Tainan City Government’s Social Affairs Bureau organized a Dragon Boat Festival celebration for homeless people at the Heshun Borough Activity Center in North District, while also providing on-the-spot health checks and COVID-19 vaccinations for the street dwellers. There was also a mobile shower van on hand for people to take a shower. According to Social Affairs Bureau statistics, there are currently 220 people registered as homeless in Tainan, and last Wednesday 10 of them went along and got vaccinated. The bureau said that 129 of the city’s homeless people had received their third vaccine dose, which is 58.6 percent of all those registered.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che attended the event to celebrate with the homeless people and hand out dumplings, rapid test kits, masks, cooling towels and anti-mosquito kits. He reminded the homeless people to take epidemic prevention seriously and look after their own health, and encouraged them to get vaccinated while they were there. The Social Affairs Bureau laid on activities including do-it-yourself scented sachets and a game of standing eggs upright to immerse the street dwellers in a vivid Dragon Boat Festival atmosphere.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

A homeless man receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the Heshun Borough Activity Center in Tainan’s North District on Wednesday last week. 一名街友上週三在台南市北區和順里活動中心接受新冠病毒疫苗。 Photo courtesy of Tainan City Government Social Affairs Bureau 照片：台南市政府社會局提供

台南市政府社會局上週三於北區和順里活動中心舉辦街友歡慶端午活動，現場並安排為街友健檢及COVID-19 疫苗施打，現場也出動沐浴車提供盥洗沐浴。社會局統計，台南市目前列冊街友共計兩百二十人，上週三有十名街友前來施打疫苗。社會局說，累計共一百二十九名街友完成第三劑疫苗接種，比率為百分之五十八點六。

台南市長黃偉哲也到場與街友同歡並發放粽子、COVID-19快篩試劑、口罩、涼感巾及防蚊包。他提醒街友們注意防疫和維護自身健康，鼓勵他們於現場接受疫苗接種。社會局則特別在活動中設計自己動手做香包及端午立蛋的遊戲關卡，讓街友感受濃濃端午氣氛。

（自由時報記者蔡文居）