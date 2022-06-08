SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Higher ‘summer electricity rates’ until Sept. 30 (1/3) 「夏月電價」持續至九月（一）

A: The weather is so hot. Why don’t you turn on the air con?

B: Haven’t you heard? Taipower has announced “summer electricity rates,” which came in on June 1 and will last through to Sept. 30. So I don’t dare use the air con too much.

A: Summer electricity rates? So does that mean that electricity will become more expensive?

A school in Hualien County is equipped with energy-saving air conditioning. 花蓮縣某學校裝設節能冷氣。 Photo courtesy of Hualien County’s Fonglin Township Office 照片：花蓮縣鳳林鎮公所提供

B: Of course. The cost of electricity is rising by nearly 30 percent.

A: 天氣好熱唷，你怎麼不開冷氣？

B: 你還不知道嗎？台電宣布從六月一日起實施「夏月電價」，一直到九月三十日止，所以我不敢常開冷氣。

A: 夏月電價？電費會變貴嗎？

B: 當然啦，漲幅最高可能將近百分之三十。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）