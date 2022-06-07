The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels, starting this month.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Teaching Center.” Watch this space!
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。本月起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，即將為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
Battle of the zongzi: north vs south (1/3) 南部粽、北部粽大對決（一） A: Oh, what did you buy? B: I got some bamboo leaves. The three-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend starts on Friday, and my grandma wants to teach me how to make zongzi. A: What kind of zongzi are you going to make? B: We decided to go with northern zongzi, with a large piece of pork belly meat. They will be delicious. A: 你去買了什麼回來啊？ B: 我去買了竹葉，端午節三天連假週五要開始了，我阿嬤要教我包粽子。 A: 你們要包什麼粽子呢？ B: 我們打算要包北部粽，裡面有一大塊五花肉，超好吃。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: As I recall, southern zongzi are made by soaking the glutinous rice, wrapping it in leaves with other ingredients and then cooking it in water. B: With the northern zongzi, the glutinous rice is first stir-fried. A: That’s right. Then it is wrapped with other ingredients and steamed, making the rice in the northern zongzi more fragrant. B: Come now, the southern zongzi, stuffed with loads of ingredients, are better by far. A: 我記得南部粽要將糯米泡水，包裹配料，放到水裡煮熟。 B: 北部粽糯米要先用醬汁拌炒。 A: 對啊，然後包裹餡料蒸熟，所以北部粽的米飯會比較香。 B: 拜託，餡料豐富的南部粽才好吃啦。 （Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Battle of the zongzi: north vs south (3/3) 北部粽、南部粽大對決（三） A: As well as savory zongzi, I also like to eat Huzhou zongzi with red bean paste filling. B: Over the past few years, different kinds of frozen zongzi have become popular, too. A: Have you tried pearl milk tea zongzi? I’m curious as to what they taste like. B: This year, some people have taken the idea and run with it, making zongzi-filled bread and even zongzi pizza. A: It’s best not to overindulge, as glutinous rice is not very digestible. B: Also, a single zongzi has the same amount of calories as two or three bowls of