GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Health 日常英語X國中會考【保健情境】

編審: 致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編寫: 英語教學博士 張迪





Zoe is making an appointment for a teeth cleaning.

柔伊正在預約想要去洗牙。

Zoe: Hello! I’d like to make an appointment with Dr. Lee for a teeth cleaning.

Nurse: Sure! How about next Monday at 7:00 or 7:30 P.M.?

Zoe: 7:30 P.M. sounds fine. And my name is Zoe Chao.

Nurse: OK, Ms. Chao. See you next Monday.

必備單字

1. clean [ klin ] v.

清潔、打掃（國中基本1200字）

2. tooth [tuθ] n. teeth (pl.)

牙齒；齒狀物（國中基本1200字）

實用字詞

1. make an appointment

預約

2. teeth cleaning/dental cleaning

洗牙

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

I’d like to/make an appointment/with Dr. Lee/for a teeth cleaning.

我想要／預約／和李醫生／洗牙。

斷句練習：

How about next Monday at 7:00 or 7:30 P.M.?

解答:

How about/next Monday/at 7:00/or 7:30 P.M.?

如何／下週一／晚上7點／或7點半？

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型

1. Who is Zoe calling?

(A) A cleaner

(B) A doctor

(C) A nurse

2. What will Zoe have?

(A) House cleaning

(B) Carpet cleaning

(C) Dental cleaning

3. When is the appointment?

(A) 7:00 P.M.

(B) 7:30 P.M.

(C) 7:30 A.M.

解答:

1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (B)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw