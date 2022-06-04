Zoe is making an appointment for a teeth cleaning.
柔伊正在預約想要去洗牙。
Zoe: Hello! I’d like to make an appointment with Dr. Lee for a teeth cleaning.
Nurse: Sure! How about next Monday at 7:00 or 7:30 P.M.?
Zoe: 7:30 P.M. sounds fine. And my name is Zoe Chao.
Nurse: OK, Ms. Chao. See you next Monday.
必備單字
1. clean [ klin ] v.
清潔、打掃（國中基本1200字）
2. tooth [tuθ] n. teeth (pl.)
牙齒；齒狀物（國中基本1200字）
實用字詞
1. make an appointment
預約
2. teeth cleaning/dental cleaning
洗牙
閱讀技巧：
將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
I’d like to/make an appointment/with Dr. Lee/for a teeth cleaning.
我想要／預約／和李醫生／洗牙。
斷句練習：
How about next Monday at 7:00 or 7:30 P.M.?
解答:
How about/next Monday/at 7:00/or 7:30 P.M.?
如何／下週一／晚上7點／或7點半？
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型
1. Who is Zoe calling?
(A) A cleaner
(B) A doctor
(C) A nurse
2. What will Zoe have?
(A) House cleaning
(B) Carpet cleaning
(C) Dental cleaning
3. When is the appointment?
(A) 7:00 P.M.
(B) 7:30 P.M.
(C) 7:30 A.M.
解答:
1. (C) 2. (C) 3. (B)
It has been 36 years since Tom Cruise’s high-flying blockbuster Top Gun graced our screens, and its long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters. However, when the trailer of the sequel was released three years ago, the Taiwanese flag patch stitched on the bomber jacket that Cruise’s character wore was removed, but has now been restored for the theatrical release of the film. Last Monday, a test screening of Top Gun: Maverick was held in Taiwan. There was loud cheer and applause from the moviegoers when they spotted the blue-sky-with-white-sun Taiwanese flag back on Cruise’s jacket. The iconic jacket
Taiwan applies ‘telemedicine’ amid the pandemic 疫情英文／確診在家隔離 趕緊預約telemedicine 近日台灣確診人數爆增，迎來了omicron病毒的大傳染期，也導致醫療系統幾乎崩潰，為解決民眾就醫需求，開放telemedicine「視訊診療照護」，讓病人都能透過視訊，零接觸看診，降低染疫風險。今天我們就來從中央社的報導學視訊診療的相關英文吧！ remote 遙遠的、微乎其微的 Taiwan has seen a growing demand for remote telemedicine consultations amid an ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (CNA) （在COVID-19病例持續激增的情況下，台灣已經目睹了遠距視訊看診諮詢的高需求。） remote 是「遙遠的、遠距的」意思，延伸單字還有remote control「遙控器」、remote work「遠距工作」、remote learning「遠距學習」。副詞為remotely，因此也可用work remotely、learn remotely 來表達。 This enables you to get remote access to your email. （這讓你可以遠端使用你的電子信箱。） Most of our employees work remotely.（我們大部分的員工在遠端工作。） 除此之外，remote 還有「微乎其微的」意思。 The chances of a visit by Martians to Earth are remote. （火星人訪問地球的可能性微乎其微。） I’m afraid we’re not remotely interested in your proposal. （我們恐怕對你的提議絲毫不感興趣。） telemedicine「遠距醫療（服務）」也就是「遠距視訊看診」的意思。字首「tele-」代表at a distance「遠方的」，故teleworking 代表「遠距工作」，telelearning 指的是「遠距學習」，telecommunication 則是「遠距通訊」。 consultation「諮詢」來自於動詞consult，名詞則是consultant，字尾「-ant」代表「人」的意思，因此解釋為「顧問、諮商師」；加上字尾「-ation」則轉變為名詞，代表「諮詢、會診」。 If the symptoms get worse, consult your doctor. （如果症狀惡化就要去就醫。） schedule 安排、行程表 Infected COVID-19 individuals who are quarantining at home can schedule a virtual appointment if they have urgent medical issues. They can obtain a digital prescription and have their relatives
Can Cacti Block Harmful Radiation? 仙人掌可以阻擋電腦輻射嗎？ Cacti have long been popular plants to keep in living spaces around the world. The fact that cacti are both pleasing to the eye and easy to take care of makes them ideal plants to brighten up homes. Furthermore, cacti offer a number of health-related benefits to humans, such as increasing the amount of oxygen in your home. However, there is a more specific reason why cacti ownership has become more popular in recent years. Specifically, thanks to a lot of questionable information being spread online, many people now believe that keeping cacti on your desk can benefit your health
At the intersection of Boai Road Section 2 and Jhongsing Road near Carrefour’s Chiayi store in Chiayi City at about 10pm on Tuesday last week, an ambulance from the Chiayi City Government Fire Bureau’s East District Branch collided with a sport utility vehicle (SUV) while it was transferring a man diagnosed with COVID-19 to Chiayi Christian Hospital. The right side of the front end of the ambulance was badly damaged, with its wheel knocked off. The male COVID-19 patient was not hurt, but the onboard paramedic was suffering discomfort in his lower back. The Fire Bureau dispatched two ambulances to