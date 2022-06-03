SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Battle of the zongzi: north vs south (3/3) 北部粽、南部粽大對決（三）

A: As well as savory zongzi, I also like to eat Huzhou zongzi with red bean paste filling.

B: Over the past few years, different kinds of frozen zongzi have become popular, too.

A: Have you tried pearl milk tea zongzi? I’m curious as to what they taste like.

Some square-shaped Vietnamese-style zongzi. 一些方形的越南粽子。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: This year, some people have taken the idea and run with it, making zongzi-filled bread and even zongzi pizza.

A: It’s best not to overindulge, as glutinous rice is not very digestible.

B: Also, a single zongzi has the same amount of calories as two or three bowls of rice, so I try to moderate myself.

A: 除了肉粽外，我也喜歡吃湖州豆沙粽。

B: 近年來，各式冰粽也很受歡迎。

A: 你吃過珍珠奶茶粽嗎？我有點好奇會是什麼口感。

B: 今年還有人推出粽子麵包和粽子披薩，真是創意無限。

A: 你最好別吃太多粽子，糯米不好消化。

B: 而且一顆粽子就等於兩三碗飯的熱量，我還是節制一點好了。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）