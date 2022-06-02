SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Battle of the zongzi: north vs south (2/3) 南部粽、北部粽大對決（二）

A: As I recall, southern zongzi are made by soaking the glutinous rice, wrapping it in leaves with other ingredients and then cooking it in water.

B: With the northern zongzi, the glutinous rice is first stir-fried.

A: That’s right. Then it is wrapped with other ingredients and steamed, making the rice in the northern zongzi more fragrant.

A zongzi is pictured in this undated promotional photograph. 粽子的宣傳照，拍攝日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Hsin Tung Yang. 照片：新東陽提供

B: Come now, the southern zongzi, stuffed with loads of ingredients, are better by far.

A: 我記得南部粽要將糯米泡水，包裹配料，放到水裡煮熟。

B: 北部粽糯米要先用醬汁拌炒。

A: 對啊，然後包裹餡料蒸熟，所以北部粽的米飯會比較香。

B: 拜託，餡料豐富的南部粽才好吃啦。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）