Ambulance hit by SUV while carrying COVID-19 patient 救護車載確診者 過路口與休旅車相撞

At the intersection of Boai Road Section 2 and Jhongsing Road near Carrefour’s Chiayi store in Chiayi City at about 10pm on Tuesday last week, an ambulance from the Chiayi City Government Fire Bureau’s East District Branch collided with a sport utility vehicle (SUV) while it was transferring a man diagnosed with COVID-19 to Chiayi Christian Hospital. The right side of the front end of the ambulance was badly damaged, with its wheel knocked off. The male COVID-19 patient was not hurt, but the onboard paramedic was suffering discomfort in his lower back. The Fire Bureau dispatched two ambulances to convey the paramedic and the COVID-19 patient to separate hospitals. The left front end of the SUV was bashed in, but the driver was not badly hurt.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

嘉義市家樂福嘉義店附近的博愛路二段與中興路口，上週二晚間十時許發生車禍，一輛東區消防分隊救護車載送一名武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）確診男子轉送嘉基醫院途中，與一輛休旅車相撞，救護車右前車頭毀損、車輪脫落，確診男子無礙，隨車護理師腰部不適，消防局派遣兩部救護車將護理師與確診男子分送到兩所醫院。至於休旅車，左車頭凹陷但駕駛無大礙。

A police car stands by after an ambulance collided with a sports utility vehicle at an intersection in Chiayi City on Tuesday last week. 一輛救護車和一輛休旅車在嘉義市謀路口相撞後，警車在旁邊守護。 Photo from the Love Chiayi Facebook page 照片：擷取自綠豆嘉義人臉書社團

（自由時報丁偉杰）