SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Battle of the zongzi: north vs south (1/3) 南部粽、北部粽大對決（一）

A: Oh, what did you buy?

B: I got some bamboo leaves. The three-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend starts on Friday, and my grandma wants to teach me how to make zongzi.

A: What kind of zongzi are you going to make?

Volunteers of the Huashan Social Welfare Foundation make zongzi. 華山基金會的志工們在煮粽子。 Photo: Hsieh Chieh-yu, Liberty Times照片：自由時報謝介裕

B: We decided to go with northern zongzi, with a large piece of pork belly meat. They will be delicious.

A: 你去買了什麼回來啊？

B: 我去買了竹葉，端午節三天連假週五要開始了，我阿嬤要教我包粽子。

A: 你們要包什麼粽子呢？

B: 我們打算要包北部粽，裡面有一大塊五花肉，超好吃。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）