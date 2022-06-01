A: Oh, what did you buy?
B: I got some bamboo leaves. The three-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend starts on Friday, and my grandma wants to teach me how to make zongzi.
A: What kind of zongzi are you going to make?
Photo: Hsieh Chieh-yu, Liberty Times照片：自由時報謝介裕
B: We decided to go with northern zongzi, with a large piece of pork belly meat. They will be delicious.
A: 你去買了什麼回來啊？
B: 我去買了竹葉，端午節三天連假週五要開始了，我阿嬤要教我包粽子。
A: 你們要包什麼粽子呢？
B: 我們打算要包北部粽，裡面有一大塊五花肉，超好吃。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
It has been 36 years since Tom Cruise’s high-flying blockbuster Top Gun graced our screens, and its long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters. However, when the trailer of the sequel was released three years ago, the Taiwanese flag patch stitched on the bomber jacket that Cruise’s character wore was removed, but has now been restored for the theatrical release of the film. Last Monday, a test screening of Top Gun: Maverick was held in Taiwan. There was loud cheer and applause from the moviegoers when they spotted the blue-sky-with-white-sun Taiwanese flag back on Cruise’s jacket. The iconic jacket
Taiwan applies ‘telemedicine’ amid the pandemic 疫情英文／確診在家隔離 趕緊預約telemedicine 近日台灣確診人數爆增，迎來了omicron病毒的大傳染期，也導致醫療系統幾乎崩潰，為解決民眾就醫需求，開放telemedicine「視訊診療照護」，讓病人都能透過視訊，零接觸看診，降低染疫風險。今天我們就來從中央社的報導學視訊診療的相關英文吧！ remote 遙遠的、微乎其微的 Taiwan has seen a growing demand for remote telemedicine consultations amid an ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (CNA) （在COVID-19病例持續激增的情況下，台灣已經目睹了遠距視訊看診諮詢的高需求。） remote 是「遙遠的、遠距的」意思，延伸單字還有remote control「遙控器」、remote work「遠距工作」、remote learning「遠距學習」。副詞為remotely，因此也可用work remotely、learn remotely 來表達。 This enables you to get remote access to your email. （這讓你可以遠端使用你的電子信箱。） Most of our employees work remotely.（我們大部分的員工在遠端工作。） 除此之外，remote 還有「微乎其微的」意思。 The chances of a visit by Martians to Earth are remote. （火星人訪問地球的可能性微乎其微。） I’m afraid we’re not remotely interested in your proposal. （我們恐怕對你的提議絲毫不感興趣。） telemedicine「遠距醫療（服務）」也就是「遠距視訊看診」的意思。字首「tele-」代表at a distance「遠方的」，故teleworking 代表「遠距工作」，telelearning 指的是「遠距學習」，telecommunication 則是「遠距通訊」。 consultation「諮詢」來自於動詞consult，名詞則是consultant，字尾「-ant」代表「人」的意思，因此解釋為「顧問、諮商師」；加上字尾「-ation」則轉變為名詞，代表「諮詢、會診」。 If the symptoms get worse, consult your doctor. （如果症狀惡化就要去就醫。） schedule 安排、行程表 Infected COVID-19 individuals who are quarantining at home can schedule a virtual appointment if they have urgent medical issues. They can obtain a digital prescription and have their relatives
Taiwan marks third-year anniversary of same-sex marriage (3/3) 台灣開放同婚三週年（三） A: I often see people use the acronym “LGBT” — what does it mean? B: LGBT are the first letters for: lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. A: Is the LGBT community in Taiwan very large? B: I’m not too sure. But in the US, for example, according to a recent poll by Gallup, the LGBT community accounts for 7 percent of the population. A: OK, so if you were to transpose this figure onto Taiwan, 7 percent of Taiwan’s population equates to over 1 million people. B: However, Taiwanese society is comparatively conservative, so many LGBT people may be
Taiwan marks third-year anniversary of same-sex marriage (2/3) 台灣開放同婚三週年（二） A: When did Taiwan lift the restriction on same-sex marriage? B: On May 24, 2019 — so this week marks the third anniversary of same-sex marriage. A: How many same-sex marriages are there in Taiwan? B: According to the data, in the first year after legalization, there were over 4,000 registered same-sex couples. A: 台灣是在何時開放同性婚姻的？ B: 是在二○一九年五月二十四日，本週剛好滿三週年唷！ A: 那有很多同志結婚嗎？ B: 據統計在開放第一年，就有四千多對同志伴侶登記呢。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.