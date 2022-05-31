The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels, starting this month.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Teaching Center.” Watch this space!
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。本月起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，即將為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
The Fullon Hotel Fulong has announced that this year’s Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival will take place from tomorrow until Oct. 10 at the Fulong Beach Resort in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District. This year’s sand sculpture festival has joined hands with Taiwan’s classic Pili budaixi glove puppet theater to create 36 sand sculptures that depict more than 30 popular characters from the Pili puppet shows. The centerpiece is an 8 meter-high sculpture of one of the main characters, Su Huan-chen, displaying his martial skills. Transforming into three different styles on the beach, he will defeat his greatest foes. In coordination
Taiwan marks third-year anniversary of same-sex marriage (1/3) 台灣開放同婚三週年（一） A: That’s a really beautiful outfit. Going somewhere special? B: I’m going to a gay friend’s wedding, I’m so happy for them. A: A gay wedding? I’ve never been to one before. B: More than 30 countries around the world have lifted restrictions on same-sex marriage. However, Taiwan is the only country in Asia to have legalized it. A: 你穿得這麼漂亮，要去哪裡嗎？ B: 我正要去參加一對同志朋友的婚禮唷，真為他們高興。 A: 同志婚禮？我都沒去過耶。 B: 全世界已經有三十幾個國家開放同婚，但台灣是亞洲唯一同婚合法化的國家。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Taiwan marks third-year anniversary of same-sex marriage (2/3) 台灣開放同婚三週年（二） A: When did Taiwan lift the restriction on same-sex marriage? B: On May 24, 2019 — so this week marks the third anniversary of same-sex marriage. A: How many same-sex marriages are there in Taiwan? B: According to the data, in the first year after legalization, there were over 4,000 registered same-sex couples. A: 台灣是在何時開放同性婚姻的？ B: 是在二○一九年五月二十四日，本週剛好滿三週年唷！ A: 那有很多同志結婚嗎？ B: 據統計在開放第一年，就有四千多對同志伴侶登記呢。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Taiwan marks third-year anniversary of same-sex marriage (3/3) 台灣開放同婚三週年（三） A: I often see people use the acronym “LGBT” — what does it mean? B: LGBT are the first letters for: lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. A: Is the LGBT community in Taiwan very large? B: I’m not too sure. But in the US, for example, according to a recent poll by Gallup, the LGBT community accounts for 7 percent of the population. A: OK, so if you were to transpose this figure onto Taiwan, 7 percent of Taiwan’s population equates to over 1 million people. B: However, Taiwanese society is comparatively conservative, so many LGBT people may be