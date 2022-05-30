ANALYTICAL ENGLISH 解析英語

Can Cacti Block Harmful Radiation? 仙人掌可以阻擋電腦輻射嗎？

Cacti have long been popular plants to keep in living spaces around the world. The fact that cacti are both pleasing to the eye and easy to take care of makes them ideal plants to brighten up homes. Furthermore, cacti offer a number of health-related benefits to humans, such as increasing the amount of oxygen in your home. However, there is a more specific reason why cacti ownership has become more popular in recent years. Specifically, thanks to a lot of questionable information being spread online, many people now believe that keeping cacti on your desk can benefit your health because cacti absorb harmful radiation emitted by your computer. Regarding this claim, fact-checking is required.

First, some Web sites state that radiation from computers is responsible for a range of health problems, including insomnia and headaches. On this note, it is important to keep in mind that there are multiple types of radiation. While some are indeed harmful, the amount of radiation emitted by computers is not enough to damage human health.

Next, regarding the question of whether cacti can actually absorb radiation from a computer, the simple answer is no, they can’t. This is because radiation from a computer would be emitted in all directions. Therefore, a cactus positioned on one side of your computer will do nothing to stop radiation from traveling straight towards you from the front of the machine.

In summary, cacti cannot prevent you from absorbing radiation from your computer. However, such radiation will actually do you no harm. Having said that, keeping cacti in your home provides a number of real advantages that can help you live a happier and healthier life.

仙人掌在全世界長久以來都是受歡迎的室內植物。仙人掌賞心悅目也很容易照顧的特質，讓它們成為能使家裡生氣蓬勃的絕佳植物。此外，仙人掌也為人類帶來一些健康方面的益處，像是增加家裡的氧氣量。但是，近年來為何養仙人掌變得更受歡迎有一個更明確的原因。具體來說，多虧了很多在網路上散播的不確定資訊，許多人現在相信在桌上養仙人掌對健康有益，因為仙人掌能吸收電腦發出的有害輻射。關於這項主張，需要事實查核。

首先，一些網站聲明來自電腦的輻射是各種健康問題的原因，包含失眠和頭痛。說到這點，重要的是要記住有很多種輻射存在。雖然有些確實是有害的，但電腦散發出的輻射量並不足以傷害人類的健康。

接著，關於仙人掌是否真的能吸收電腦輻射這個問題，答案很簡單，是不，它們不能。這是因為電腦的輻射是朝四面八方散發。因此，一株放在電腦旁的仙人掌並無法阻止輻射從你面前的機器直接朝你行進。

簡言之，仙人掌無法阻止你吸收電腦的輻射。但是，這種輻射其實不會對你造成傷害。儘管如此，在家裡養仙人掌提供了一些真正的好處，能讓你過更開心更健康的生活。

What Did You Learn?

1. What does the word “questionable” in the first paragraph most likely mean?

(A) Reliable. (B) Doubtful.

(C) Hard-to-answer. (D) Easy-to-understand.

2. How are cacti helpful for human health?

(A) They help people fall asleep.

(B) They are good for your eyes.

(C) They absorb radiation.

(D) They raise oxygen levels.

3. How does the author feel about the claim that cacti can block harmful radiation?

(A) It needs further investigation.

(B) It is true and in urgent need of attention.

(C) It is inaccurate and the facts should be clarified.

(D) It should be valid because it has been published online.

參考答案: 1. (B) 2. (D) 3. (C)

Word in Use

1. harmful a. 有害的

Experts suggest that all raw food be cooked at a high temperature to kill harmful bacteria.

專家建議所有生食都要在高溫下烹煮以殺死有害細菌。

2. radiation n. 輻射

The radiation leak from that factory polluted the surrounding environment. 那座工廠的輻射外洩汙染了周遭的環境。

3. oxygen n. 氧氣

Plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen.

植物吸收二氧化碳，釋放氧氣。

4. specific a. 明確的

specifically adv. 具體地，明確地

Vic couldn’t decide on any specific goal for his life after graduating from college.

維克大學畢業後無法為自己的人生決定任何一個明確的目標。

One needs many skills to do this job. Specifically, language ability is a must.

要做這份工作需要很多技能。明確地說，語言能力是必須的。

5. ownership n. 所有權

In the US, gun ownership is considered a basic right that even appears in the Constitution.

在美國，擁有槍枝被視為基本權利，甚至在憲法中也有明文規定。

Practical Phrases

1. be pleasing to the eye 令人賞心悅目

The various colors of flowers in this garden are pleasing to the eye.

這座花園裡五顏六色的花朵令人賞心悅目。

2. brighten up... 使…有生色；為…增添光彩

The white curtains brightened up our living room.

那白色的窗簾為我們的客廳增添了光彩。

3. be responsible for... 是…的原因；為…負責

Sugary drinks are responsible for many cases of diabetes.

含糖飲料是導致許多糖尿病病例的原因。

4. keep in mind + that 子句 牢記、記住…

Keep in mind that without hard work, you will get nowhere.

要記住，不努力你就會一事無成。

