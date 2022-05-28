GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Marketing 日常英語X國中會考【行銷情境】

This is an advertisement about a restaurant’s lunchtime delivery service.

這是餐廳有關午餐外送服務的廣告。

必備單字

1. sandwich n.

三明治（國中基本1200字）

2. deliver v.

遞送、傳送、運送

（國中挑戰800字）

實用字詞

1. delivery service

運送服務

2. on weekday(s)

在平日時、非假日時

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Starting this month, we are launching a lunchtime delivery service.

自本月起，／我們將展開／午餐外送服務。

斷句練習：

And we deliver /from 11:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. /on weekdays.

解答：

And we deliver from 11:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. on weekdays.

我們提供外送／中午十一點到下午兩點半／在平日時。

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型

1. What will ABC Sandwiches deliver?

(A) Breakfast

(B) Lunch

(C) Dinner

2. When will the delivery begin?

(A) Last month

(B) This month

(C) Next month

3. When is the service available?

(A) On weekdays

(B) On weekends

(C) Every day

解答：

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (A)

