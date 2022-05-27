SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwan marks third-year anniversary of same-sex marriage (3/3) 台灣開放同婚三週年（三）

A: I often see people use the acronym “LGBT” — what does it mean?

B: LGBT are the first letters for: lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.

A: Is the LGBT community in Taiwan very large?

A still from gay-themed film “Your Name Engraved Herein.” 《刻在你心底的名字》劇照。 Photo courtesy of Netflix 照片：Netflix 提供

B: I’m not too sure. But in the US, for example, according to a recent poll by Gallup, the LGBT community accounts for 7 percent of the population.

A: OK, so if you were to transpose this figure onto Taiwan, 7 percent of Taiwan’s population equates to over 1 million people.

B: However, Taiwanese society is comparatively conservative, so many LGBT people may be unwilling to come out.

A: 我常看別人寫LGBT，是什麼意思？

B: LGBT就是女同性戀、男同性戀、雙性戀與跨性別者的首字母縮略字。

A: 台灣的LGBT族群很大嗎？

B: 這我不太清楚，如果以美國為例的話，根據蓋洛普最新民調，LGBT族群約佔總人口的百分之七。

A: 那在台灣的話，百分之七就等於一百多萬人呢。

B: 不過台灣社會較保守，許多人還不願「出櫃」吧。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.