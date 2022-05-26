SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwan marks third-year anniversary of same-sex marriage (2/3) 台灣開放同婚三週年（二）

A: When did Taiwan lift the restriction on same-sex marriage?

B: On May 24, 2019 — so this week marks the third anniversary of same-sex marriage.

A: How many same-sex marriages are there in Taiwan?

Gay rights pioneer Chi Chia-wei. 同志運動的先驅祁家威。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: According to the data, in the first year after legalization, there were over 4,000 registered same-sex couples.

A: 台灣是在何時開放同性婚姻的？

B: 是在二○一九年五月二十四日，本週剛好滿三週年唷！

A: 那有很多同志結婚嗎？

B: 據統計在開放第一年，就有四千多對同志伴侶登記呢。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.