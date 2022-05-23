The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels, starting this month.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK, VoiceTube and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Teaching Center.” Watch this space!
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。本月起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》、《VoiceTube》影音平台……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，即將為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
In the early hours of Monday morning last week, the First Tank Company of the Second Combined Arms Battalion of the army’s 584 Armor Brigade set out from its barracks for a combat readiness patrol. As the unit was passing along the Bade Road section of Provincial Highway 1 in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township, a CM11 tank accidentally knocked over a set of traffic lights at an intersection and drove up onto the median divider island. Fortunately the accident did not cause any harm to personnel or equipment. The unit immediately contacted the relevant department of Hsinchu County Government to
A: Are there any other organisms facing extinction? B: Reportedly, over 40 percent of amphibians, 25 percent of mammals and 13 percent of birds could face extinction. A: These are really frightening statistics. B: If humans do not look after the animal kingdom, one day we too might become extinct. A: 那其他生物會不會也面臨絕種危機啊？ B: 據說百分之四十的兩棲動物、百分之二十五的哺乳動物、百分之十三的鳥類都可能滅絕。 A: 這些數字看起來好驚人。 B: 如果人類再不保護動物，總有一天自己也會滅絕。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
21% of reptile species may be at risk of extinction (4/5) 21%爬蟲動物面臨絕種（四） A: Why are reptiles under the threat of extinction? B: According to one expert, the cause is “over-exploitation and persecution.” A: In what sense? B: Crocodiles are killed for their meat or are driven out of human settlements. Turtles are poached for the pet trade and are used for traditional medicine. A: 為什麼爬蟲動物會瀕臨絕種啊？ B: 專家說是因為「過度開發和迫害」。 A: 怎麼說？ B: 鱷魚是因為人類捕食，或被趕出人類居住環境的原因。烏龜是因為寵物交易，或傳統藥材需求所致。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Hu Tai-li, an anthropologist, documentary director, and researcher at the Academia Sinica’s Institute of Ethnology, passed away on May 7 at the age of 72 following an illness. She worked with both pen and camera, writing academic papers while making documentaries. The countless documentaries and writings she produced over decades have greatly inspired studies of Taiwan’s indigenous peoples, new immigrants, the relationship between mainlanders and other ethnic communities in Taiwan, as well as gender issues. Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te said that as an anthropologist, Hu spent her life documenting Taiwan’s rural industrialization and social changes through ethnography and videos.