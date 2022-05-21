GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Campus 日常英語X國中會考【校園情境】

編 審: 致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編 寫: 英語教學博士 張迪





This is an announcement about the English speech contest.

這是關於英語演講比賽的公告。

ABC School Announcement

This year’s English speech contest is coming next month!

All the topics are listed on the school’s website at: www.abcschool.edu/speech.

The deadline for registration is May 31.

Each class should register at least one student.

必備單字

1. list v. 列表、列舉（國中基本1200字）

2. speech n. 演講、言論（國中挑戰800字）

3. topic n. 題目、話題（國中挑戰800字）

實用字詞

1. deadline for registration 報名截止時間

2. at least 至少、最少

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

All the topics / are listed on / the school’s website.

所有的題目／都被列在／學校的網站上。

斷句練習：

Each class should register at least one student.

解答：

Each class / should register / at least / one student.

每個班級／應該報名／至少／一位學生。

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型

1. What is the announcement about?

(A) An English contest

(B) An English website

(C) A website contest

2. When is the deadline for registration?

(A) March 13

(B) March 31

(C) Next month

3. How many students from each class may register for this contest?

(A) Only one

(B)At least one

(C) More than one

解答：

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (B)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw