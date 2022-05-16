A: Is this your new pet?
B: Yep. This is my pet turtle “A-fu.”
A: I’ve heard that turtles live for a really long time, with some species living for several decades.
Photo: Yeh Yung-chien, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報葉永騫
B: Although, new research indicates that one fifth of the world’s reptile species are at risk of extinction.
A: 這是你的新寵物嗎？
B: 對啊，是我的寵物龜「阿富」。
A: 聽說龜類壽命很長，有的物種可以活到好幾十年。
B: 不過最近有研究指出，全球五分之一爬蟲動物都有滅絕危險。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Poor sleep may undermine attempts to maintain weight loss, research has suggested. Millions of people who are overweight or obese manage to lose weight every year. But many often then face a struggle to keep the pounds creeping back. Now results from a randomised trial, which was conducted by the University of Copenhagen and presented at the European Congress on Obesity, suggests better and longer sleep patterns could help keep the weight off for good. It is well known that not getting enough or poor quality sleep increases the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and fatty deposits building up in the
The impact of the pandemic over the last three years has made domestic travel very popular, as Taiwan’s own “secret scenes” gradually come to light. Tianwei Township in Changhua County is Taiwan’s biggest producer of potted plants, with fresh flowers blooming in all four seasons, and this has made it one of the townships with the highest concentrations of “secret scenes.” Recently, one local plumeria garden has been attracting crowds of visitors, despite not being in flower. As it turns out, it is the bare branches, climbing and intertwining like Totoro’s tunnel, while also resembling the romantic scenery of northern climes,
Let's download the Taiwan Social Distancing App (3/5) 快下載台灣社交距離App（三） A: What is the function of the Taiwan Social Distancing App? B: It can detect if you have come into contact with an infected individual, and will send you a warning message to tell you the time and date of the contact. A: So where can I download it from? B: You can download it from both the App Store and Google Play. A: 「台灣社交距離」App有什麼作用呢？ B: 它能偵測你和確診者接觸的日期、時間，如果你曾接觸確診者，它就會跳出警示訊息。 A: 那我要去哪裡下載啊？ B: 在App Store 和Google Play雙平臺都可以唷。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Let’s download the Taiwan Social Distancing App (5/5) 快下載台灣社交距離App（五） A: I heard that the Taiwan Social Distancing App has already been downloaded over 8 million times. B: However, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center, a minimum of 12 million people need to download the app for it to have a meaningful effect. A: Also, some elderly people might not know how to turn on Bluetooth, while others might turn off Bluetooth or stop using the app altogether to save battery power or for other reasons. B: So everyone should download the app and do as suggested. A: 聽說「台灣社交距離App」，下載次數已超過八百萬次。 B: 不過指揮中心說，至少要一千兩百萬人下載，才會有較明顯的效果。 A: 而且有些老人可能不會開藍牙，也有人為了避免耗電，或其他考量關閉藍牙，下載了也沒用。 B: 所以民眾要多下載、多配合才行。 （Translated by Edward Jones,