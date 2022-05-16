SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

21% of reptile species may be at risk of extinction (1/5) 21%爬蟲動物面臨絕種（一）

A: Is this your new pet?

B: Yep. This is my pet turtle “A-fu.”

A: I’ve heard that turtles live for a really long time, with some species living for several decades.

A child holds up a tortoise. 一位兒童將陸龜舉起。 Photo: Yeh Yung-chien, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報葉永騫

B: Although, new research indicates that one fifth of the world’s reptile species are at risk of extinction.

A: 這是你的新寵物嗎？

B: 對啊，是我的寵物龜「阿富」。

A: 聽說龜類壽命很長，有的物種可以活到好幾十年。

B: 不過最近有研究指出，全球五分之一爬蟲動物都有滅絕危險。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）