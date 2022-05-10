A: Why has Taiwan canceled the real-name registration system?
B: The system’s main purpose was to trace an infected person’s movements and any contacts they have had with other people.
A: Given that there are now so many new confirmed cases everyday, it must be difficult to track them all.
Photo Chang Hsuan-che, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報張軒哲
B: Precisely, that is why the government has changed tack and is now promoting the app.
A: 台灣為什麼要取消簡訊實聯制？
B: 實聯制的目的，主要是掌握確診者足跡及匡列接觸者。
A: 但現在每天的確診人數這麼多，應該很難追蹤足跡吧。
B: 所以啦，政府才會改推「台灣社交距離」App。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
changed tack
To “change tack” means to change one’s plan or change direction. In Chinese: 改弦易轍.
The Maximowicz’s snakebark maples in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area have recently been turning purplish red. After seeing photos of the leafy spectacle, someone remarked that the pandemic has long prevented them from going abroad, but it would be a true pleasure to hike up Taipingshan and enjoy the scenery. Taipingshan’s maple trees, which mostly grow on either side of the central stairway of the Taipingshan Villa, turn red in April each year and remain so until September. Tourists who have been there sing its praises, saying that photos taken there will turn out beautiful no matter how you take
World’s richest man Elon Musk expands into social media (5/5) 首富馬斯克進軍社媒（五） A: How wealthy is Musk, actually? B: According to a recent report by Forbes magazine, Elon Musk’s assets are valued at US$219 billion, making him significantly wealthier than the world’s second-richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and the third, the Arnault family of the LVMH group. A: Does anyone in Taiwan make the rich list? B: A total of 51 Taiwanese made the rich list, and the richest was Huali Industrial Group founder Zhang Congyuan, dubbed the “mysterious shoe king,” with a personal wealth of US$11.7 billion. A: 馬斯克到底多有錢啊？ B: 《富比士》雜誌近日公布，他的財產高達兩千一百九十億美元唷，比第二名的亞馬遜創辦人傑夫貝佐斯、第三名的LVMH阿爾諾家族還高出一大截。 A: 那台灣也有人上榜嗎？ B: 台灣有五十一人上榜，首富是華利集團創辦人「神秘鞋王」張聰淵，身價約一百一十七億美元。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei
COVID-19 rapid test kit rationing 快篩實名制開賣！英文怎麼說？ 近日台灣疫情嚴峻，確診人數急遽上升，使得快篩需求大增，為了確保民眾權益，政府於二十八日起實施快篩實名制政策，但仍有不少民眾抱怨買不到快篩試劑。今天就讓我們從快篩缺貨的相關報導學英文吧！ shortage 短缺 The opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and several Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayors on Tuesday urged the government to do more to address the shortage of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in the wake of the recent surge in domestic cases. （反對黨國民黨和多位民進黨的市長在周二紛紛督促政府採取更多措施，以因應近期國內病例激增後，產生的新冠肺炎快篩短缺問題。） address (v)代表「應付、處理」，重音放在第二音節，而這個單字更常見的意思為「地址」，重音在第一音節；另外，address還可以解釋為「對…演講、致詞」，當名詞時，可搭配動詞give。而不論是做動詞或名詞使用，都是用介系詞to，兩個都是多益測驗會出現的用法。 The issue of funding has yet to be addressed. （資金問題尚未得到解決。） He addressed a few introductory remarks to the audience. （他向觀眾說了幾句開場白。） She gave an address to the Royal Academy. （她在皇家藝術院發表了演講。） shortage (n)「短缺」來自於形容詞short，加上「-age」變成名詞用法，若缺乏的物品多於一個單字，則通常是用the shortage of N代表某件事物短缺，如快篩的英文COVID-19 rapid antigen tests包含五個單字，即可這樣使用。描述缺水時，則可簡單寫成water shortage。 There’s a shortage of food and shelter in the refugee camps. （難民營裡缺少足夠的食物和住處。） The long hot summer has led to serious water shortages. （這個夏天漫長而炎熱，導致嚴重缺水。） in the wake of「隨之而來」，這個介系詞主要表達在某件事情發生後隨之而來的結果，of要接所發生的事情，因此結果要寫在前面，與中文的思考邏輯相反，要特別注意；和動詞wake up「起床」意思完全不同。 Airport security was extra tight
World’s richest man Elon Musk expands into social media (3/5) 首富馬斯克進軍社媒（三） A: Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter must be one of the most expensive takeovers in the history of the tech industry, no? B: That’s right, and it could have huge implications for the future, perhaps even changing how billions of people around the world use social media. A: How so? B: Musk is an advocate of online free speech. Once he owns the company, Twitter will inevitably relax its current restrictions on speech. A: 這次馬斯克收購推特，應該算是科技業最大的收購案之一吧？ B: 對啊，而且未來造成的影響很大，甚至改變全球數十億人使用社群媒體的方式。 A: 怎麼說？ B: 他提倡網路言論自由，入主推特後勢必將減少對言論的限制。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to