SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s download the Taiwan Social distancing App (2/5) 快下載台灣社交距離App（二）

A: Why has Taiwan canceled the real-name registration system?

B: The system’s main purpose was to trace an infected person’s movements and any contacts they have had with other people.

A: Given that there are now so many new confirmed cases everyday, it must be difficult to track them all.

The Taiwan Social Distancing App. 台灣社交距離App。 Photo Chang Hsuan-che, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報張軒哲

B: Precisely, that is why the government has changed tack and is now promoting the app.

A: 台灣為什麼要取消簡訊實聯制？

B: 實聯制的目的，主要是掌握確診者足跡及匡列接觸者。

A: 但現在每天的確診人數這麼多，應該很難追蹤足跡吧。

B: 所以啦，政府才會改推「台灣社交距離」App。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）