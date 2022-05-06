SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

World’s richest man Elon Musk expands into social media (5/5) 首富馬斯克進軍社媒（五）

A: How wealthy is Musk, actually?

B: According to a recent report by Forbes magazine, Elon Musk’s assets are valued at US$219 billion, making him significantly wealthier than the world’s second-richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and the third, the Arnault family of the LVMH group.

A: Does anyone in Taiwan make the rich list?

The richest Taiwanese man Zhang Congyuan. 台灣首富張聰淵。 Photo copied by Wei Kuo-ching, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報魏國金翻攝

B: A total of 51 Taiwanese made the rich list, and the richest was Huali Industrial Group founder Zhang Congyuan, dubbed the “mysterious shoe king,” with a personal wealth of US$11.7 billion.

A: 馬斯克到底多有錢啊？

B: 《富比士》雜誌近日公布，他的財產高達兩千一百九十億美元唷，比第二名的亞馬遜創辦人傑夫貝佐斯、第三名的LVMH阿爾諾家族還高出一大截。

A: 那台灣也有人上榜嗎？

B: 台灣有五十一人上榜，首富是華利集團創辦人「神秘鞋王」張聰淵，身價約一百一十七億美元。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）