A: Many people around the world are discussing whether, after Musk purchases Twitter, the company might move out of San Francisco.
B: Another discussion point must be about the suspension of former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account.
A: Yep. Everyone is wondering whether Trump might have his account restored.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
B: Although Trump has already stated publicly that even if his account is restored, he would not use Twitter again.
A: 推特被收購後，外界都很關注設在舊金山的總部是否會遷移。
B: 另一個關注焦點應該是︰美國前總統唐納川普被停權的帳號。
A: 沒錯，大家都在猜川普能不能恢復帳號。
B: 不過他已公開宣布，就算恢復也不會再用推特啦。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
discussion point
You could also say “talking point” or “hot button issue.”
