SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

World’s richest man Elon Musk expands into social media (4/5) 首富馬斯克進軍社媒（四）

A: Many people around the world are discussing whether, after Musk purchases Twitter, the company might move out of San Francisco.

B: Another discussion point must be about the suspension of former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

A: Yep. Everyone is wondering whether Trump might have his account restored.

The Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. 推特的舊金山總部。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

B: Although Trump has already stated publicly that even if his account is restored, he would not use Twitter again.

A: 推特被收購後，外界都很關注設在舊金山的總部是否會遷移。

B: 另一個關注焦點應該是︰美國前總統唐納川普被停權的帳號。

A: 沒錯，大家都在猜川普能不能恢復帳號。

B: 不過他已公開宣布，就算恢復也不會再用推特啦。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.