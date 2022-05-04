SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

World’s richest man Elon Musk expands into social media (3/5) 首富馬斯克進軍社媒（三）

A: Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter must be one of the most expensive takeovers in the history of the tech industry, no?

B: That’s right, and it could have huge implications for the future, perhaps even changing how billions of people around the world use social media.

A: How so?

The logo of Twitter. 推特的標誌。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

B: Musk is an advocate of online free speech. Once he owns the company, Twitter will inevitably relax its current restrictions on speech.

A: 這次馬斯克收購推特，應該算是科技業最大的收購案之一吧？

B: 對啊，而且未來造成的影響很大，甚至改變全球數十億人使用社群媒體的方式。

A: 怎麼說？

B: 他提倡網路言論自由，入主推特後勢必將減少對言論的限制。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.