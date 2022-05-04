A: Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter must be one of the most expensive takeovers in the history of the tech industry, no?
B: That’s right, and it could have huge implications for the future, perhaps even changing how billions of people around the world use social media.
A: How so?
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
B: Musk is an advocate of online free speech. Once he owns the company, Twitter will inevitably relax its current restrictions on speech.
A: 這次馬斯克收購推特，應該算是科技業最大的收購案之一吧？
B: 對啊，而且未來造成的影響很大，甚至改變全球數十億人使用社群媒體的方式。
A: 怎麼說？
B: 他提倡網路言論自由，入主推特後勢必將減少對言論的限制。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
implications
Synonyms: ramifications, repercussions, knock-on effects.
Labor Day strike on May 1 台鐵勞動節「罷工」！從新聞事件學多益英文 隨著五一勞動節來臨，許多人都計畫趁著三天連假外出旅遊，但這次勞動節的出遊可能會面臨交通安排上的選擇和改變，因為台鐵工會已經預告將於五月一日發起不加班的抗爭運動，台鐵也宣布當日將停駛所有列車，今天就讓我們從中央社最初對台鐵罷工事件的英文報導學多益測驗中常考的單字吧！ protest、demonstration 抗議 More than 12,000 Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) employees, including 90 percent of its drivers, have vowed not to work on May 1 to protest the government’s proposal to corporatize the transportation agency. （超過一萬兩千名台鐵員工，包含90%的列車駕駛員已決定將在五月一日當天罷工，以抗議政府將台鐵公司化的提案。） protest「抗議」可以是動詞或名詞，但要注意動詞的重音在第二音節，名詞則在第一音節。此外，也可用動詞stage 來表達「組織、發起」如stage a protest「舉行抗議」。 A group of people gathered in front of City Hall to protest against the government’s mask mandate. （一群人聚集在市政府前抗議政府的口罩令。） 除了protest，也可以用demonstration (n)表示「示威、抗議」，protesters／demonstrators代表「抗議者」。 A big crowd of demonstrators was protesting the recent tax increase. （一群示威者在抗議最近增稅。） demonstrate (v)是一字多義，除了代表「示威」，在多益測驗中多為「示範」的意思，生活中經常聽到大家說demo，就是demonstration的名詞。 During our training workshop, our instructor will demonstrate how to use a power drill properly and safely. （在我們的訓練工作坊裡，講師會示範如何適當並安全地使用電鑽。） 以「罷工」形式發起的抗議，經常用strike (n)，就是這次台鐵的罷工。新聞報導中罷工的起因是源自於台鐵「公司化」corporatize (v)，大家對這個單字一定相當熟悉，因為它的名詞corporation「公司」、形容詞corporate「公司的」經常在多益測驗中出現，但這次加上動詞字尾「-ze」。類似情況的單字還有systemize「系統化」、modernize「現代化」。而和corporatize相反的就是state-owned enterprise、government-owned enterprise「國營企業」。 During the speech, Mr Azar emphasized the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In other
Both stimulus and travel vouchers to expire this weekend (5/5) 五倍券、國旅券將到期（五） A: Isn’t the Tourism Bureau promoting the Domestic Travel Vouchers in coordination with the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers? B: Yep. The Domestic Travel Vouchers also expire at the end of this month. A: According to media reports, only 60 percent of the Domestic Travel Vouchers have been redeemed. B: Tomorrow is the final day to redeem them, so we need to use them up quickly. A: 為了要搭配五倍券，觀光局不是還推出國旅券嗎？ B: 對啊，國旅券的使用期限也是四月底唷。 A: 我看新聞報導，目前國旅券的使用率約達六成。 B: 明天就是最後期限了，我們趕快去把它用掉。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
The 2022 Asia Pride Games, which opened on Friday last week and runs through tomorrow, is the first time that the games have been held in an Asian country with marriage equality. The games include 15 disciplines, such as bodybuilding, esports, and road running. Many disciplines even broke the traditional approach of dividing the participants into either men or women’s categories, by adding a non-binary category and parent and child category. The Asia Pride Games has been held in cities worldwide for decades. Welcoming LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) participants from more than ten countries each year, the games have
A: As the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers are going to expire at the end of the month, many bonus events have been announced in cities and counties across the nation recently. B: Yes, many big hotels and department stores are also promoting “late bird discounts.” A: Additionally, some people have been calling on members of the public to quickly donate any unredeemed vouchers to charitable organizations. B: That’s a really great idea. A: 五倍券月底快到期了，最近許多縣市都有加碼活動耶。 B: 各大飯店、百貨公司還推出「晚鳥優惠」呢。 A: 另外也有民眾呼籲，趕快把五倍券捐給慈善團體。 B: 真是個好主意。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.