SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

World’s richest man Elon Musk expands into social media (2/5) 首富馬斯克進軍社媒（二）

A: I’m aware that Musk founded SpaceX, and that he is the CEO of Tesla.

B: I also heard that Musk is a heavy user of Twitter, and that he has 84 million followers.

A: Is that why he’s buying Twitter?

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk. 全球首富伊隆馬斯克。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

B: I think it’s because he wants to expand into social media.

A: 我知道馬斯克是太空探索技術公司的創辦人，也是特斯拉的執行長。

B: 聽說他還是推特的重度使用者，擁有多達近八千四百萬追隨者。

A: 所以他就買下了推特？

B: 應該是想進軍社群媒體吧。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.