A: I’m aware that Musk founded SpaceX, and that he is the CEO of Tesla.
B: I also heard that Musk is a heavy user of Twitter, and that he has 84 million followers.
A: Is that why he’s buying Twitter?
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
B: I think it’s because he wants to expand into social media.
A: 我知道馬斯克是太空探索技術公司的創辦人，也是特斯拉的執行長。
B: 聽說他還是推特的重度使用者，擁有多達近八千四百萬追隨者。
A: 所以他就買下了推特？
B: 應該是想進軍社群媒體吧。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
heavy user
You could also say that Musk is a “prolific user” or an “enthusiastic user” of Twitter.
Both stimulus and travel vouchers to expire this weekend (3/5) 五倍券、國旅券將到期（三） A: What about people who have not yet claimed the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers? B: They can go to the post office to claim physical vouchers, or they can choose to receive digital versions. A: My elder sister recently gave birth. Can she claim vouchers on behalf of her newborn child? B: Children born in April are eligible for post office gift certificates, so they won't be affected by the cut-off date. A: 還沒去領取五倍券的人怎麼辦？ B: 可到郵局領取紙本券，也可選擇數位綁定啊。 A: 那我姊姊最近剛出生的寶寶也能領嗎？ B: 四月的新生兒可改領郵政禮券，就不會受到使用期限的影響啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Both stimulus and travel vouchers to expire this weekend (5/5) 五倍券、國旅券將到期（五） A: Isn't the Tourism Bureau promoting the Domestic Travel Vouchers in coordination with the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers? B: Yep. The Domestic Travel Vouchers also expire at the end of this month. A: According to media reports, only 60 percent of the Domestic Travel Vouchers have been redeemed. B: Tomorrow is the final day to redeem them, so we need to use them up quickly. A: 為了要搭配五倍券，觀光局不是還推出國旅券嗎？ B: 對啊，國旅券的使用期限也是四月底唷。 A: 我看新聞報導，目前國旅券的使用率約達六成。 B: 明天就是最後期限了，我們趕快去把它用掉。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: As the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers are going to expire at the end of the month, many bonus events have been announced in cities and counties across the nation recently. B: Yes, many big hotels and department stores are also promoting "late bird discounts." A: Additionally, some people have been calling on members of the public to quickly donate any unredeemed vouchers to charitable organizations. B: That's a really great idea. A: 五倍券月底快到期了，最近許多縣市都有加碼活動耶。 B: 各大飯店、百貨公司還推出「晚鳥優惠」呢。 A: 另外也有民眾呼籲，趕快把五倍券捐給慈善團體。 B: 真是個好主意。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）