A: Hey, what are you looking at?
B: I’m looking at the Twitter account of the world’s richest man: Elon Musk.
A: Is there some big piece of news?
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
B: Last week he spent US$44 billion, or NT$1.29 trillion, to buy Twitter.
A: 你在看什麼啊？
B: 我在看全球首富伊隆馬斯克的推特。
A: 有什麼大新聞嗎？
B: 他上星期花了四百四十億美元，高達一‧二九兆台幣，買下了推特耶！
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
piece of news
You could also say: “item of news” or “news story.”
Both stimulus and travel vouchers to expire this weekend (2/5) 五倍券、國旅券將到期（二） A: If I remember correctly, the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers were issued six months ago. B: That’s right. The pandemic caused serious damage to the economy, so the government issued vouchers to stimulate consumer spending. A: I also have a set of the vouchers, including three NT$1,000, two NT$500 and five NT$200 vouchers. B: The vouchers are valid from Oct. 8 last year to April 30, which is this Saturday. A: 我記得五倍券是半年前推出的。 B: 對啊，因為疫情重創經濟，政府才發放五倍券刺激消費。 A: 我也有領到耶︰有三張一千元、兩張五百元、還有五張兩百元。 B: 不過使用期限為去年十月八日，到今年四月三十日唷，也就是本週六。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Both stimulus and travel vouchers to expire this weekend (3/5) 五倍券、國旅券將到期（三） A: What about people who have not yet claimed the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers? B: They can go to the post office to claim physical vouchers, or they can choose to receive digital versions. A: My elder sister recently gave birth. Can she claim vouchers on behalf of her newborn child? B: Children born in April are eligible for post office gift certificates, so they won’t be affected by the cut-off date. A: 還沒去領取五倍券的人怎麼辦？ B: 可到郵局領取紙本券，也可選擇數位綁定啊。 A: 那我姊姊最近剛出生的寶寶也能領嗎？ B: 四月的新生兒可改領郵政禮券，就不會受到使用期限的影響啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Both stimulus and travel vouchers to expire this weekend (5/5) 五倍券、國旅券將到期（五） A: Isn’t the Tourism Bureau promoting the Domestic Travel Vouchers in coordination with the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers? B: Yep. The Domestic Travel Vouchers also expire at the end of this month. A: According to media reports, only 60 percent of the Domestic Travel Vouchers have been redeemed. B: Tomorrow is the final day to redeem them, so we need to use them up quickly. A: 為了要搭配五倍券，觀光局不是還推出國旅券嗎？ B: 對啊，國旅券的使用期限也是四月底唷。 A: 我看新聞報導，目前國旅券的使用率約達六成。 B: 明天就是最後期限了，我們趕快去把它用掉。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.