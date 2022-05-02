Foraging black bears spotted in Yushan National Park 玉山黑熊下山覓食、半月已六起

Black bears have been appearing more frequently than usual along the Batongguan ancient trail in Yushan National Park. The Yushan National Park Headquarters says that in winter black bears mostly forage for acorns in the Dafen area of the Maravi trail in the eastern part of the park, but in spring they come down to lower altitudes to look for other foods such as berries. They have recently been spotted several times near the Maravi trailhead and photographed by automatic cameras set up by the Forestry Bureau’s Hualien Forest District Office. At least six black bear sightings were reported between