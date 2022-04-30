GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Workplace 日常英語X國中會考【職場情境】

James is reading an email from BCB Computer about the upcoming interview.

正在讀來自BCB 電腦公司的電子郵件，通知關於即將面試的事。

From: BCB Computer

To: James Evans

Subject: Invitation e-mail from BCB Computer

Dear Mr Evans,

Thank you for applying for the position advertised in April 17’s Taipei Times. We are pleased to invite you to our interview on Friday, the 29th, at 10:00 a.m. Mr Carson, our department head, would like to know more about your excellent ideas and experience in marketing.

We look forward to meeting you.

Sincerely,

Lisa Meyers

Secretary, the HR Department

必備單字

1. invitation n.

邀請函（國中挑戰800字）

2. position n. 職位

（國中挑戰800字）

3. pleased adj. 高興的；滿意的（國中挑戰800字）

實用字詞

1. apply for + N 申請……

2. advertise 刊登廣告；宣傳

3. look forward to + N/V-ing

期待……

4. HR Department

Human Resources Department

人力資源部門的簡稱

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Thank you for applying for／the position advertised／in April 17’s Taipei Times.

感謝您申請／刊登的職位／在四月十七日的台灣新聞報。

斷句練習：

Our department head would like to know more about your excellent ideas and experience in marketing.

解答：

Our department head would like to／know more about your excellent ideas／and experience in marketing.

我們的部門主管想要／多了解您出色的想法／和在行銷方面的經驗。

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型

1. Where did James see the job ad?

(A) On TV.

(B) On the Internet.

(C) In the newspaper.

2. What may James do on the morning of the 29th?

(A) Meet Mr Carson.

(B) Write to Lisa Meyers.

(C) Look for another job.

3. Which of the following is NOT true?

(A) Lisa Meyers works for Mr. Carson.

(B) BCB Computer has given James a job.

(C) James knows how to sell things for a company.

解答：

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (B)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw