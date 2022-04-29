SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Both stimulus and travel vouchers to expire this weekend (5/5) 五倍券、國旅券將到期（五）

A: Isn’t the Tourism Bureau promoting Domestic Travel Vouchers in coordination with the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers?

B: Yep. The Domestic Travel Vouchers also expire at the end of this month.

A: According to media reports, only 60 percent of the Domestic Travel Vouchers have been redeemed.

Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung promotes the Domestic Travel Vouchers. 觀光局局長張錫聰推廣國旅券。 Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報朱沛雄

B: Tomorrow is the final day to redeem them, so we need to use them up quickly.

A: 為了要搭配五倍券，觀光局不是還推出國旅券嗎？

B: 對啊，國旅券的使用期限也是四月底唷。

A: 我看新聞報導，目前國旅券的使用率約達六成。

B: 明天就是最後期限了，我們趕快去把它用掉。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.