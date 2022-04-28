SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Both stimulus and travel vouchers to expire this weekend (4/5) 五倍券、國旅券將到期（四）

A: As the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers are going to expire at the end of the month, many bonus events have been announced in cities and counties across the nation recently.

B: Yes, many big hotels and department stores are also promoting “late bird discounts.”

A: Additionally, some people have been calling on members of the public to quickly donate any unredeemed vouchers to charitable organizations.

Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers. 五倍券。 Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報方賓照

B: That’s a really great idea.

A: 五倍券月底快到期了，最近許多縣市都有加碼活動耶。

B: 各大飯店、百貨公司還推出「晚鳥優惠」呢。

A: 另外也有民眾呼籲，趕快把五倍券捐給慈善團體。

B: 真是個好主意。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.