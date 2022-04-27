SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Both stimulus and travel vouchers to expire this weekend (3/5) 五倍券、國旅券將到期（三）

A: What about people who have not yet claimed the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers?

B: They can go to the post office to claim physical vouchers, or they can choose to receive digital versions.

A: My elder sister recently gave birth. Can she claim vouchers on behalf of her newborn child?

Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers. 五倍券。 Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven 照片：7-Eleven提供

B: Children born in April are eligible for post office gift certificates, so they won’t be affected by the cut-off date.

A: 還沒去領取五倍券的人怎麼辦？

B: 可到郵局領取紙本券，也可選擇數位綁定啊。

A: 那我姊姊最近剛出生的寶寶也能領嗎？

B: 四月的新生兒可改領郵政禮券，就不會受到使用期限的影響啦。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.