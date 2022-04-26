SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Both stimulus and travel vouchers to expire this weekend (2/5) 五倍券、國旅券將到期（二）

A: If I remember correctly, the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers were issued six months ago.

B: That’s right. The pandemic caused serious damage to the economy, so the government issued vouchers to stimulate consumer spending.

A: I also have a set of the vouchers, including three NT$1,000, two NT$500 and five NT$200 vouchers.

Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers. 五倍券。 Photo: Liu Hsiao-hsin, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報劉曉欣

B: The vouchers are valid from Oct. 8 last year to April 30, which is this Saturday.

A: 我記得五倍券是半年前推出的。

B: 對啊，因為疫情重創經濟，政府才發放五倍券刺激消費。

A: 我也有領到耶︰有三張一千元、兩張五百元、還有五張兩百元。

B: 不過使用期限為去年十月八日，到今年四月三十日唷，也就是本週六。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）