A: If I remember correctly, the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers were issued six months ago.
B: That’s right. The pandemic caused serious damage to the economy, so the government issued vouchers to stimulate consumer spending.
A: I also have a set of the vouchers, including three NT$1,000, two NT$500 and five NT$200 vouchers.
Photo: Liu Hsiao-hsin, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報劉曉欣
B: The vouchers are valid from Oct. 8 last year to April 30, which is this Saturday.
A: 我記得五倍券是半年前推出的。
B: 對啊，因為疫情重創經濟，政府才發放五倍券刺激消費。
A: 我也有領到耶︰有三張一千元、兩張五百元、還有五張兩百元。
B: 不過使用期限為去年十月八日，到今年四月三十日唷，也就是本週六。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
stimulate
Synonyms:
incentivize, galvanize, promote, spur on
