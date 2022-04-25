To promote the concept “adopt and don’t abandon,” Taiwanese photographer Yang has been taking free pictures of animals that are put up for adoption since 2019. As a result, Yang has helped many mongrels find new homes after people saw their pictures.
Yang said most of the animals that are waiting for adoption are mongrels that do not belong to one officially recognized breed, such as brindle dogs or black dogs. After people see pictures of these mongrels online, many would adopt or donate money out of sympathy for them. Yang said he wants to increase people’s motivation to take the dogs home by letting them see the adorable and beautiful side of these mongrels via photography.
“Purebreds become popular because of promotion and hype. In the same way, I would like to see if I can also ‘hype’ mongrels into dogs that people would like to keep,” said Yang.
Photo courtesy of Something Studio via CNA 照片由三牲工作室提供
Some pet owners would bring animals that Yang has once taken photos of to see him. Upon seeing these animals that have found shelters, Yang said he felt special. “I couldn’t say I did a lot for them, but I am still very happy to see them,” he said.
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
為推廣「領養不棄養」理念，台灣攝影師Yang自二○一九年免費為等待領養的動物拍照，許多米克斯因此被看見、進一步找到家。
Yang表示待領養的動物中絕大部分是沒有品種的米克斯，例如虎斑犬或黑狗，大家在網路上看到照片，常常會因為同情、可憐這些米克斯的遭遇而去領養或捐款，他想做的是透過照片讓人看見牠們可愛、美麗的一面，讓人更為主動想去把牠們帶回家。
Yang說：「品種犬也是人們去炒作出來的，既然這樣，我也想試試看將米克斯炒作成大家都想領養的狗狗。」
有些寵物主人帶領Yang拍攝過的動物和他見面。再見到這些已經有家的動物們，Yang說，那種感覺實在很特別，「我不敢說自己真的能為牠們做很多，但看到還是很開心。」
(中央社)
Why have you been on the Internet all day? (2/5) 你怎麼整天都在上網？（二） A: According to a recent survey conducted by virtual private network (VPN) provider NordVPN, Taiwanese on average spend as much as 70 hours online every week: more than any other nation in Asia. B: Wow, that really is an astonishing statistic. A: Looked at another way, Taiwanese spend 33 years of their lives online, or one-third of their entire lives glued to electronic screens. B: This really is tantamount to an Internet addiction. A: 根據「虛擬專用網路」業者NordVPN的最新調查，台灣人每週平均上網高達七十個小時，躍居亞洲冠軍！ B: 天啊，這個數字好驚人唷。 A: 如果換算下來，台灣人一生上網的時間超過三十三年，人生中近三分之一時間都掛在網路上。 B: 這根本是網路成癮嘛。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Why have you been on the Internet all day? (5/5) 你怎麼整天都在上網？（五） A: Which countries spend the least amount of time online? B: Japanese spend the least amount of time online, only one-third that of Taiwanese. The Dutch and the US also spend less time on the Internet. A: Perhaps I should cut down the amount of time I spend online. B: Then you need to do less binge watching of TV dramas. A: 上網時數最短的國家又有哪些？ B: 最短的是日本，上網時間不到台灣的三分之一，荷蘭和美國的上網時間也不長。 A: 或許我也該減少上網時間。 B: 那你以後就少追劇吧。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.