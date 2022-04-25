Lovely mongrels: photographer helps furry friends find home 米克斯也很漂亮 攝影師按快門為毛孩找家

To promote the concept “adopt and don’t abandon,” Taiwanese photographer Yang has been taking free pictures of animals that are put up for adoption since 2019. As a result, Yang has helped many mongrels find new homes after people saw their pictures.

Yang said most of the animals that are waiting for adoption are mongrels that do not belong to one officially recognized breed, such as brindle dogs or black dogs. After people see pictures of these mongrels online, many would adopt or donate money out of sympathy for them. Yang said he wants to increase people’s motivation to take the dogs home by letting them see the adorable and beautiful side of these mongrels via photography.

“Purebreds become popular because of promotion and hype. In the same way, I would like to see if I can also ‘hype’ mongrels into dogs that people would like to keep,” said Yang.

Yang has never calculated the number of animals that he has taken pictures of. He used to be crestfallen when animals he photographed did not manage to find homes. However, Yang changed his mentality and told himself: as long as I keep taking pictures, these animals will gain more publicity. “At any rate, people will be ‘brainwashed’ by their cuteness,” joked Yang. Yang並未計算過至今拍攝的動物數量，也曾因為拍攝過的動物沒成功找到家而失落，但他後來轉念認為，只要自己持續拍照，讓這些動物們的曝光度越來越高就夠了，他笑說「至少大家可以被洗腦。」 Photo courtesy of Something Studio via CNA 照片由三牲工作室提供

Some pet owners would bring animals that Yang has once taken photos of to see him. Upon seeing these animals that have found shelters, Yang said he felt special. “I couldn’t say I did a lot for them, but I am still very happy to see them,” he said.

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

為推廣「領養不棄養」理念，台灣攝影師Yang自二○一九年免費為等待領養的動物拍照，許多米克斯因此被看見、進一步找到家。

Yang表示待領養的動物中絕大部分是沒有品種的米克斯，例如虎斑犬或黑狗，大家在網路上看到照片，常常會因為同情、可憐這些米克斯的遭遇而去領養或捐款，他想做的是透過照片讓人看見牠們可愛、美麗的一面，讓人更為主動想去把牠們帶回家。

Yang說：「品種犬也是人們去炒作出來的，既然這樣，我也想試試看將米克斯炒作成大家都想領養的狗狗。」

有些寵物主人帶領Yang拍攝過的動物和他見面。再見到這些已經有家的動物們，Yang說，那種感覺實在很特別，「我不敢說自己真的能為牠們做很多，但看到還是很開心。」

(中央社)