A: I just found a Quintuple Stimulus Voucher inside a drawer: somebody up there likes me.
B: You need to hurry up and spend it.
A: Why? Is there a cut-off date for the vouchers?
Photo: Liu Pin-chuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報劉濱銓
B: Yep: Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers and Domestic Travel Vouchers both expire at the end of this month!
A: 我剛在抽屜裡找到一張五倍券，今天還真幸運。
B: 那你要趕快把它花掉。
A: 為什麼？五倍券有使用期限嗎？
B: 五倍券、國旅券的使用期限都是四月底！
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Somebody up there likes me
This phrase is used to say that you feel particularly lucky.
Why have you been on the Internet all day? (2/5) 你怎麼整天都在上網？（二） A: According to a recent survey conducted by virtual private network (VPN) provider NordVPN, Taiwanese on average spend as much as 70 hours online every week: more than any other nation in Asia. B: Wow, that really is an astonishing statistic. A: Looked at another way, Taiwanese spend 33 years of their lives online, or one-third of their entire lives glued to electronic screens. B: This really is tantamount to an Internet addiction. A: 根據「虛擬專用網路」業者NordVPN的最新調查，台灣人每週平均上網高達七十個小時，躍居亞洲冠軍！ B: 天啊，這個數字好驚人唷。 A: 如果換算下來，台灣人一生上網的時間超過三十三年，人生中近三分之一時間都掛在網路上。 B: 這根本是網路成癮嘛。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Why have you been on the Internet all day? (5/5) 你怎麼整天都在上網？（五） A: Which countries spend the least amount of time online? B: Japanese spend the least amount of time online, only one-third that of Taiwanese. The Dutch and the US also spend less time on the Internet. A: Perhaps I should cut down the amount of time I spend online. B: Then you need to do less binge watching of TV dramas. A: 上網時數最短的國家又有哪些？ B: 最短的是日本，上網時間不到台灣的三分之一，荷蘭和美國的上網時間也不長。 A: 或許我也該減少上網時間。 B: 那你以後就少追劇吧。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.