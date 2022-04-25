SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Both stimulus and travel vouchers to expire this weekend (1/5) 五倍券、國旅券將到期（一）

A: I just found a Quintuple Stimulus Voucher inside a drawer: somebody up there likes me.

B: You need to hurry up and spend it.

A: Why? Is there a cut-off date for the vouchers?

Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers. 五倍券。 Photo: Liu Pin-chuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報劉濱銓

B: Yep: Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers and Domestic Travel Vouchers both expire at the end of this month!

A: 我剛在抽屜裡找到一張五倍券，今天還真幸運。

B: 那你要趕快把它花掉。

A: 為什麼？五倍券有使用期限嗎？

B: 五倍券、國旅券的使用期限都是四月底！

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）