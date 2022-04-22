SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why have you been on the Internet all day? (5/5) 你怎麼整天都在上網？（五）

A: Which countries spend the least amount of time online?

B: Japanese spend the least amount of time online, only one-third that of Taiwanese. The Dutch and the US also spend less time on the Internet.

A: Perhaps I should cut down the amount of time I spend online.

Taiwanese students communicate with Japanese students on the Internet. 台灣學生和日本學生上網交流。 Photo courtesy of Tatung University 照片：大同大學提供

B: Then you need to do less binge watching of TV dramas.

A: 上網時數最短的國家又有哪些？

B: 最短的是日本，上網時間不到台灣的三分之一，荷蘭和美國的上網時間也不長。

A: 或許我也該減少上網時間。

B: 那你以後就少追劇吧。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

