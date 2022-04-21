SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why have you been on the Internet all day? (4/5) 你怎麼整天都在上網？（四）

A: What do people do while they are on the Internet?

B: The longest amount of time is spent streaming TV shows or films (e.g. Netflix), watching videos (e.g. YouTube) and using social media.

A: Listening to music, life admin such as online banking and online shopping must also be frequent activities online.

Students surf the Internet. 學生們在上網。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: That’s right. These are common activities, too.

A: 那大家上網都在幹嘛？

B: 時數最長的是：觀看串流影音（例如Netflix）、看影片（例如YouTube）、使用社群媒體。

A: 聽音樂、網銀等生活管理資訊、線上購物也很普遍吧？

B: 沒錯，這些活動都很常見。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.