Man gets spooked by ghostly woman, turns to police for help 有阿飄？阿伯被長髮女子緊跟差點嚇破膽急奔派出所求援

On April 7, a man in his 60s who lives in Kaohsiung’s Cilin District walked into Cijin Police Station in a fluster and asked for help. The man said he had gone out for a walk after supper, and while passing a gloomy spot he noticed that he was being followed by someone who he could just make out had long hair. Not knowing whether it was a human or a ghost, he quickened his pace and sought help from the police.

Not until an officer with a police dog went out and confirmed that the woman following behind was a living person, not a ghost, did the old man relax, grumble at the woman and leave.

The 30-year-old woman said that when she saw the old chap with a walking stick pass her front door, she thought it would be fun to follow along and mimic his steps. The police warned Wang not to take a joke too far. They said that following someone for no good reason and failing to desist could be an offense against the Social Order Maintenance Act. When Wang realized she had broken the law, she apologized to the police and departed.

A police officer at Cijin Police Station in Kaohsiung’s Cilin District on April 7 warns a woman who scared a stranger not to take a joke too far. 員警告誡一名嚇呼陌生人的女子不要亂開玩笑，四月七日拍攝於高雄旗津區旗津分駐所。 Photo courtesy of the police: 照片︰警方提供

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

四月七日晚間，住在高雄旗津區六十多歲的老翁緊張兮兮地到旗津分駐所求助。老翁說，吃完晚餐外出散步，在昏暗的地方發現身後有人尾隨，眼睛餘光瞄到對方有長頭髮，因為不知道對方是人是鬼，心裡很害怕，加快步調，並向警方求助。

員警牽著警犬上前確認跟隨的女子是活生生的「人」，不是「阿飄」，老翁才鬆了一口氣，碎唸女子兩句後離去。三十歲的女子說她看見老翁杵著拐杖路過自家門口，一時興起覺得好玩而跟著走在老翁後方，玩起同步左腳右腳遊戲。員警告誡女子，開玩笑要適可而止。員警說，無故跟追他人經勸阻不聽，有違反社會秩序維護法之嫌。女子得知自己觸法後向員警道歉並離去。

（自由時報黃佳琳）