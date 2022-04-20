SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why have you been on the Internet all day? (3/5) 你怎麼整天都在上網？（三）

A: Which other nations spend the most amount of time online?

B: Brazilians take first place, spending 91 P online every week, and South Koreans take the third spot, spending 68 hours online per week.

A: The increase in the amount of time people are spending online could, to some extent, be related to the pandemic.

Students surf the Internet. 學生們在上網。 Photo: Chen Kuan-pei, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報陳冠備

B: Also, the survey’s respondents are young-to-middle-aged, between 18 and 54 years old, so they spend a comparatively longer amount of time online.

A: 上網時數最長的國家還有哪些？

B: 巴西人每週上網九十一個小時，韓國人六十八個小時，分居第一、三名。

A: 上網時間增加跟疫情多少也有關係吧。

B: 而且這項調查的對象，是十八歲至五十四歲的青壯年，上網時間相對比較久。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）