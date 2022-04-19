SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why have you been on the Internet all day? (2/5) 你怎麼整天都在上網？（二）

A: According to a recent survey conducted by virtual private network (VPN) provider NordVPN, Taiwanese on average spend as much as 70 hours online every week: more than any other nation in Asia.

B: Wow, that really is an astonishing statistic.

A: Looked at another way, Taiwanese spend 33 years of their lives online, or one-third of their entire lives glued to electronic screens.

Students surf the Internet. 學生們在上網。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: This really is tantamount to an Internet addiction.

A: 根據「虛擬專用網路」業者NordVPN的最新調查，台灣人每週平均上網高達七十個小時，躍居亞洲冠軍！

B: 天啊，這個數字好驚人唷。

A: 如果換算下來，台灣人一生上網的時間超過三十三年，人生中近三分之一時間都掛在網路上。

B: 這根本是網路成癮嘛。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）