Throwing down the gauntlet: ‘Boss Liao’ donates NT$4.5 million if Chinese racer breaks record in 2 years 霸氣！廖老大喊話中國車界2年內超越他就捐450萬

Recently, Liao Chih-hsien, Taiwan’s “Godfather of Racing,” — also known as “Boss Liao” — took up the gauntlet set down by Chinese TikToker Jenny Turtle. After beating Jenny Turtle’s record, Liao is now throwing the ball back into China’s court: if any Chinese car racer can break Taiwan’s record in two years, he would follow up Jenny Turtle’s bet by donating 1 million yuan (around NT$4.5 million).

A while ago, Jenny Turtle made the sarcastic claim that “Taiwan does not boast a single fast car,” which rubbed Liao up the wrong way. Within two months, Liao finished tuning an Audi TTRS. Professional driver Kuo Kuo-hin sped down the 400-meter sprint in just 8.72 seconds, breaking Jenny Turtle’s self-claimed record of 8.93 seconds.

With the air of a “boss,” it is now Liao’s turn to throw down the gauntlet: if any Chinese can break Taiwan’s record with the same conditions, and the event is witnessed by more than 10 television media, 10,000 spectators and 100,000 fans via livestream, Liao would fulfil his promise and donate 1 million yuan to charity.

From left, “Boss Liao” Liao Chih-hsien, professional driver Kuo Kuo-hin and car tuning mechanic Lin Ta-an make a thumbs-up gesture after beating Chinese TikToker Jenny Turtle’s sprint record. 廖志賢「廖老大」（左起）成功挑戰中國網紅「杰尼龜」的快車紀錄後，與駕駛郭國信及改裝車技師林大安三人一同比出大拇指合影留念。 Photo: Liberty Times 照片:自由時報

Laio reiterated that while Jenny Turtle gave him two months to prepare, he is giving China’s car racing world two years. “You can hold me to my word for two years!” he said.

(Translated by Rita Wang)

台灣賽車教父「廖老大」廖志賢最近槓上中國網紅「杰尼龜」，經實測後贏過「杰尼龜」宣稱的成績，現在更霸氣喊話全中國車界，承諾兩年內只要有中國車手打破這紀錄，他就比照跟「杰尼龜」的賭注，捐出人民幣一百萬元（約台幣四百五十萬元）。

「杰尼龜」先前酸台灣「沒快車」，讓廖老大相當不滿，他在兩個月內改裝奧迪TTRS，由職業車手郭國信實測零到四百公尺直線加速只花八點七二秒，勝過「杰尼龜」宣稱的紀錄八點九三秒。

廖老大霸氣向中國車界喊話，不限定中國任何人，只要跟他相同的條件下，在超過十家電視媒體、一萬名觀眾、十萬直播粉絲面前超越這八點七二秒紀錄，他就立刻認捐人民幣一百萬元做為慈善基金。

廖老大強調，「杰尼龜」只給他兩個月的時間，但他這次給中國車界破紀錄的時限為兩年，「這句話兩年內有效」！

(自由時報)