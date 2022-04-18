Recently, Liao Chih-hsien, Taiwan’s “Godfather of Racing,” — also known as “Boss Liao” — took up the gauntlet set down by Chinese TikToker Jenny Turtle. After beating Jenny Turtle’s record, Liao is now throwing the ball back into China’s court: if any Chinese car racer can break Taiwan’s record in two years, he would follow up Jenny Turtle’s bet by donating 1 million yuan (around NT$4.5 million).
A while ago, Jenny Turtle made the sarcastic claim that “Taiwan does not boast a single fast car,” which rubbed Liao up the wrong way. Within two months, Liao finished tuning an Audi TTRS. Professional driver Kuo Kuo-hin sped down the 400-meter sprint in just 8.72 seconds, breaking Jenny Turtle’s self-claimed record of 8.93 seconds.
With the air of a “boss,” it is now Liao’s turn to throw down the gauntlet: if any Chinese can break Taiwan’s record with the same conditions, and the event is witnessed by more than 10 television media, 10,000 spectators and 100,000 fans via livestream, Liao would fulfil his promise and donate 1 million yuan to charity.
Photo: Liberty Times 照片:自由時報
Laio reiterated that while Jenny Turtle gave him two months to prepare, he is giving China’s car racing world two years. “You can hold me to my word for two years!” he said.
(Translated by Rita Wang)
台灣賽車教父「廖老大」廖志賢最近槓上中國網紅「杰尼龜」，經實測後贏過「杰尼龜」宣稱的成績，現在更霸氣喊話全中國車界，承諾兩年內只要有中國車手打破這紀錄，他就比照跟「杰尼龜」的賭注，捐出人民幣一百萬元（約台幣四百五十萬元）。
「杰尼龜」先前酸台灣「沒快車」，讓廖老大相當不滿，他在兩個月內改裝奧迪TTRS，由職業車手郭國信實測零到四百公尺直線加速只花八點七二秒，勝過「杰尼龜」宣稱的紀錄八點九三秒。
廖老大霸氣向中國車界喊話，不限定中國任何人，只要跟他相同的條件下，在超過十家電視媒體、一萬名觀眾、十萬直播粉絲面前超越這八點七二秒紀錄，他就立刻認捐人民幣一百萬元做為慈善基金。
廖老大強調，「杰尼龜」只給他兩個月的時間，但他這次給中國車界破紀錄的時限為兩年，「這句話兩年內有效」！
(自由時報)
The news that film star Bruce Willis has retired from acting due to aphasia has shone a spotlight on the poorly understood communication disorder. “Aphasia just means that someone has a problem with language that they weren’t born with,” Hugo Botha, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota explained. The most common cause is stroke or head injury — and experts stress that while it can affect the production and comprehension of both speech and written words, it normally doesn’t impact intelligence. It affects some two million Americans, according to the National Aphasia Association, making it more common than Parkinson’s
A ready-mixed concrete (RMC) truck that was making a left turn in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City at midday on March 23 tipped over sideways onto the road with a loud “boom.” The front of the truck was dented, its windscreen smashed, and there was concrete spread all over the ground. Eyewitnesses said it was raining at the time, so the road surface was wet and slippery. They said the driver appeared to have turned too fast and lost control of the centrifugal force on the fully laden truck, causing it to tip over. The police said the driver was not under the
Taiwanese win first-ever Grammy Award (2/5) 台灣人首奪葛萊美獎（二） A: This year’s Grammy Awards was the first time that Taiwanese have won an award. B: Do you mean the Taiwanese designer duo Li Jheng-han and Yu Wei? A: That’s right. It was the first time the duo had been nominated for a Grammy, and they went on to win the award for “Best Recording Package.” B: It’s incredible that they were able to beat competition from all around the world. A: 本屆葛萊美獎，首次有台灣人獲獎呢。 B: 你是指雙人設計師組合李政瀚、于薇吧？ A: 沒錯，他們首度入圍就得到「最佳唱片包裝設計」獎。 B: 能打敗全世界的競爭者真厲害。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the
Taiwan launches new COVID-19 policy 台灣要與病毒共存或清零？英文這樣說 近期台灣新冠病毒（COVID-19）疫情升溫，每日確診病例屢創新高，造成人心惶惶。為了降低民眾的不安全感，政府在四月六日發表台灣未來的防疫策略，本週就讓我們來從路透社對此事件引述的文章，學習疫情相關與多益測驗中常考的單字吧！ 重症清零 zero severe cases Taiwan’s goal at this stage is to seek zero severe cases and to manage mild cases effectively. （台灣現階段的目標是「重症清零，輕症管控」為主。） severe「嚴重的」是標準修飾狀態的形容詞，可用來修飾疾病、問題或是負面的狀態，因此severe cases「重症」也就是confirmed cases「確診數」中的嚴重案件，相對的「輕症」就可以用mild cases形容。 日前，在病毒尚未變種前，多數國家都期盼要達到「清零」（zero-COVID 或 COVID-zero），但經過三年下來，zero-tolerance strategy「零容忍策略」的狀況似乎遙不可及，並且造成全球醫療及人心疲累，因此本次台灣政府提出「重症清零，輕症管控」的策略，期望達到非放任病毒肆虐式的「與病毒共存」的控管疫情策略。 與病毒共存 coexisting It is not “coexisting with the virus” that allows it to wreak havoc, but effective epidemic control and management. （不是放任病毒肆虐式的「與病毒共存」，而是有效的疫情控管。） coexist with the virus「與病毒共存」的概念，是二○二一年在疫情反覆延燒後，許多專家與研究提出的建議。coexist「共存」是由字根「co-」與exist 搭配出的詞彙；通常與字首「co-」、「col-」、「com-」、「con-」搭配的單字，都有together、with「共同、相互」的含意，如coordinate「協調一致」、commiserate「同情」、collaborate「合作」、contaminate「汙染」……等。 此外，本句還有一個重點︰wreak havoc「造成重創」也是在新聞中經常出現的詞彙。wreak「造成、引起（災禍等）」搭配havoc「大破壞、浩劫」，表示「造成重創」的意思。 War, sanctions and a weakened ruble wreaked havoc on the fortunes of the country’s richest people. （戰爭、制裁和盧布貶值對該國（俄國）最富有的人的財富造成重創。） 政府表示，要讓國民能有正常生活，就是要有積極的防疫措施（active epidemic preventions），即提升台灣的疫苗覆蓋率（the vaccine coverage rate）與充足的醫療量能（sufficient medical resources），包括快篩試劑（rapid antigen）、抗病毒藥物整備要持續增加。 如何描述確診病例攀升？ Taiwan aims for zero serious COVID cases as infections edge up. （隨著感染人數升溫，台灣的目標是「重症清零」。） edge表示「徐徐地移動」，因此edge up代表「逐漸上升」的意思。這個動詞可以用於描述「處理圖表上數字和情勢走向」的情況，也是多益測驗金融財務情境不可或缺的詞彙。 On April 1, Taiwan broke the 100 level for the first time in 2022 with