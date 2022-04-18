A: Why have you been on the Internet all day?
B: I’m binge watching a South Korean TV drama called “Semantic Error.” It’s really interesting.
A: No wonder. A recent survey showed that Taiwanese are some of the world’s most prolific Internet users.
Photo courtesy of GagaOOLala 照片：GagaOOLala提供
B: Tell me more about the survey.
A: 你怎麼整天都在上網？
B: 我在追劇啊，韓劇《語意錯誤》蠻好看的。
A: 難怪最近有調查指出，台灣現在是全球最愛上網的國家之一。
B: 快告訴我是什麼調查。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
TV drama
Instead of TV drama, you could also say
“TV series” or “television series.”
Taiwan launches new COVID-19 policy 台灣要與病毒共存或清零？英文這樣說 近期台灣新冠病毒（COVID-19）疫情升溫，每日確診病例屢創新高，造成人心惶惶。為了降低民眾的不安全感，政府在四月六日發表台灣未來的防疫策略，本週就讓我們來從路透社對此事件引述的文章，學習疫情相關與多益測驗中常考的單字吧！ 重症清零 zero severe cases Taiwan’s goal at this stage is to seek zero severe cases and to manage mild cases effectively. （台灣現階段的目標是「重症清零，輕症管控」為主。） severe「嚴重的」是標準修飾狀態的形容詞，可用來修飾疾病、問題或是負面的狀態，因此severe cases「重症」也就是confirmed cases「確診數」中的嚴重案件，相對的「輕症」就可以用mild cases形容。 日前，在病毒尚未變種前，多數國家都期盼要達到「清零」（zero-COVID 或 COVID-zero），但經過三年下來，zero-tolerance strategy「零容忍策略」的狀況似乎遙不可及，並且造成全球醫療及人心疲累，因此本次台灣政府提出「重症清零，輕症管控」的策略，期望達到非放任病毒肆虐式的「與病毒共存」的控管疫情策略。 與病毒共存 coexisting It is not “coexisting with the virus” that allows it to wreak havoc, but effective epidemic control and management. （不是放任病毒肆虐式的「與病毒共存」，而是有效的疫情控管。） coexist with the virus「與病毒共存」的概念，是二○二一年在疫情反覆延燒後，許多專家與研究提出的建議。coexist「共存」是由字根「co-」與exist 搭配出的詞彙；通常與字首「co-」、「col-」、「com-」、「con-」搭配的單字，都有together、with「共同、相互」的含意，如coordinate「協調一致」、commiserate「同情」、collaborate「合作」、contaminate「汙染」……等。 此外，本句還有一個重點︰wreak havoc「造成重創」也是在新聞中經常出現的詞彙。wreak「造成、引起（災禍等）」搭配havoc「大破壞、浩劫」，表示「造成重創」的意思。 War, sanctions and a weakened ruble wreaked havoc on the fortunes of the country’s richest people. （戰爭、制裁和盧布貶值對該國（俄國）最富有的人的財富造成重創。） 政府表示，要讓國民能有正常生活，就是要有積極的防疫措施（active epidemic preventions），即提升台灣的疫苗覆蓋率（the vaccine coverage rate）與充足的醫療量能（sufficient medical resources），包括快篩試劑（rapid antigen）、抗病毒藥物整備要持續增加。 如何描述確診病例攀升？ Taiwan aims for zero serious COVID cases as infections edge up. （隨著感染人數升溫，台灣的目標是「重症清零」。） edge表示「徐徐地移動」，因此edge up代表「逐漸上升」的意思。這個動詞可以用於描述「處理圖表上數字和情勢走向」的情況，也是多益測驗金融財務情境不可或缺的詞彙。 On April 1, Taiwan broke the 100 level for the first time in 2022 with