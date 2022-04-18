SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why have you been on the Internet all day? (1/5) 你怎麼整天都在上網？（一）

A: Why have you been on the Internet all day?

B: I’m binge watching a South Korean TV drama called “Semantic Error.” It’s really interesting.

A: No wonder. A recent survey showed that Taiwanese are some of the world’s most prolific Internet users.

A still from South Korean TV series “Semantic Error.” 韓劇《語意錯誤》劇照。 Photo courtesy of GagaOOLala 照片：GagaOOLala提供

B: Tell me more about the survey.

A: 你怎麼整天都在上網？

B: 我在追劇啊，韓劇《語意錯誤》蠻好看的。

A: 難怪最近有調查指出，台灣現在是全球最愛上網的國家之一。

B: 快告訴我是什麼調查。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）