Jake is talking with his sister, Peggy, in the living room, with the TV on. Jake正在客廳開著電視，和姊姊Peggy交談。
Peggy: Hey, Jake. What are you doing?
Jake: Uh, Peggy, I’m doing some workouts...
Peggy: With that guy on TV? Wow, he’s cute!
Jake: Uh. . . OK. . . Phew, this is no joke. I’m so tired.
Peggy: Good for you, Jake! You’ve finally started doing something for your health. What makes you want to shake yourself up, though?
Jake: Well, Bridget dumped me last week... She said she couldn’t picture sharing her life with a couch potato.
Peggy: No wonder. I guess she just can’t stand lazy people.
必備單字
1. health n. 健康
（國中基本1200字）
2. picture v. 想像（國中基本1200字）
3. stand v. 忍受（國中基本1200字）
實用字詞
1. workout 運動；doing some workouts 表示在鍛鍊自己的身體
2. shake up 指組織的「重新改組」，或用於表示某人「改頭換面」
3. dump 原指「傾倒（垃圾等）」，口語有「甩掉某人」之意，指男女朋友分手
4. couch potato 字意為「沙發馬鈴薯」，實指「成天坐在沙發上看電視的人」
閱讀技巧：
將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
You’ve finally started／doing something／for your health.
你終於已經開始／做點事／為你的健康。
斷句練習：
She said she couldn’t picture sharing her life with a couch potato.
解答：
She said／she couldn’t picture／sharing her life／with a couch potato.
她說／她無法想像／共度她的人生／和沙發馬鈴薯。
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型
1. What may Jake be doing now?
(A) Sitting on the sofa and watching ball games.
(B) Exercising on the living room floor.
(C) Playing video games with Peggy.
2. What happened to Jake last week?
(A) He got a new job as a sports coach.
(B) He forgot to do housework for his mother.
(C) He broke up with his girlfriend.
3. What does Peggy mean in the end?
(A) Bridget didn’t do the right thing.
(B) She also thinks Jake is too lazy.
(C) Jake doesn’t care about Bridget at all.
解答：
1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (B)
文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw
