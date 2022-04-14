A: I heard that another Taiwanese designer, Xiao Qing-yang, was also nominated for an award this year.
B: Yep, it was the sixth time he has been nominated for a Grammy.
A: It means that two groups of Taiwanese were nominated for a Grammy in the same category.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
B: This shows that Taiwanese designers are now world-class.
A: 聽說另一位台灣設計師蕭青陽本屆也入圍了。
B: 而且這是他第六次入圍唱片包裝設計獎。
A: 在同一項目就有兩組台灣人被提名耶。
B: 可見台灣設計師的水準已經是世界級。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
world-class
Instead of saying “world-class,” you could also say “international standard,” “internationally competitive” or “internationally recognized.”
The news that film star Bruce Willis has retired from acting due to aphasia has shone a spotlight on the poorly understood communication disorder. “Aphasia just means that someone has a problem with language that they weren’t born with,” Hugo Botha, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota explained. The most common cause is stroke or head injury — and experts stress that while it can affect the production and comprehension of both speech and written words, it normally doesn’t impact intelligence. It affects some two million Americans, according to the National Aphasia Association, making it more common than Parkinson’s
This is a school notice to the teachers about the cellphone use policy. 這是學校發給老師關於手機使用政策的通知。 Notice to Teachers The school caught 2 students cheating on the exam last week. They used cellphones to text answers to each other. In the future, teachers need to collect students’ cellphones before every exam. If students use cellphones during tests, they will get an “F” grade. 必備單字 1. cheat v. 作弊、欺騙（國中基本1200字） 2. cell phone／cellphone phr.／n. 手機（國中基本1200字） 實用字詞 1. caught + sb. + Ving 抓到某人「正在」做某事 2. an “F” grade 不及格的成績 3. text
