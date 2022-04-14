SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwanese win first-ever Grammy Award (4/5) 台灣人首奪葛萊美獎（四）

A: I heard that another Taiwanese designer, Xiao Qing-yang, was also nominated for an award this year.

B: Yep, it was the sixth time he has been nominated for a Grammy.

A: It means that two groups of Taiwanese were nominated for a Grammy in the same category.

Taiwanese designer Xiao Qing-yang. 台灣設計師蕭青陽。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: This shows that Taiwanese designers are now world-class.

A: 聽說另一位台灣設計師蕭青陽本屆也入圍了。

B: 而且這是他第六次入圍唱片包裝設計獎。

A: 在同一項目就有兩組台灣人被提名耶。

B: 可見台灣設計師的水準已經是世界級。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.