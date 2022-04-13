Mixer truck flips over, spills concrete on road 混凝土車過彎甩飛翻車 水泥灑滿地

A ready-mixed concrete (RMC) truck that was making a left turn in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City at midday on March 23 tipped over sideways onto the road with a loud “boom.” The front of the truck was dented, its windscreen smashed, and there was concrete spread all over the ground.

Eyewitnesses said it was raining at the time, so the road surface was wet and slippery. They said the driver appeared to have turned too fast and lost control of the centrifugal force on the fully laden truck, causing it to tip over.

The police said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. They took the driver to a hospital, but fortunately he had only suffered grazes and was not seriously injured.

A road in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City on March 23 is covered in concrete spilled from the mixing tank of an overturned ready-mixed concrete truck. 一輛預拌混凝土車三月二十三日在彰化縣員林市翻覆後，混凝桶上的水泥灑滿整地。 Photo courtesy of a member of the public 照片︰民眾提供

The police said that large vehicles must slow down when they turn, preferably below 30 kilometers per hour. They said that when an RMC truck is fully laden with concrete, it can weigh as much as 30 metric tonnes, making it even more important to take account of centrifugal force, because the truck can easily tip over if it does not slow down enough.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

一輛預拌混凝土車於三月二十三日中午，在彰化縣員林市左轉時「轟」的一聲側翻在路上，車頭凹陷，擋風玻璃全毀，水泥灑滿地。

現場目擊者說，當時下雨，路面濕滑，駕駛疑似轉彎過快，加上未控制滿載離心力，導致翻車。

警方則說駕駛無酒駕，警員將駕駛送醫治療，幸好只有擦挫傷，並無大礙。

警方說大型車過彎時一定要放慢速度，最好在三十公里以下，而預拌混凝土車若載滿水泥，總重可達三十公噸，更要考慮離心力問題，若未控制減速，的確容易造成翻車。

（自由時報陳冠備）