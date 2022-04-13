A ready-mixed concrete (RMC) truck that was making a left turn in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City at midday on March 23 tipped over sideways onto the road with a loud “boom.” The front of the truck was dented, its windscreen smashed, and there was concrete spread all over the ground.
Eyewitnesses said it was raining at the time, so the road surface was wet and slippery. They said the driver appeared to have turned too fast and lost control of the centrifugal force on the fully laden truck, causing it to tip over.
The police said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. They took the driver to a hospital, but fortunately he had only suffered grazes and was not seriously injured.
Photo courtesy of a member of the public 照片︰民眾提供
The police said that large vehicles must slow down when they turn, preferably below 30 kilometers per hour. They said that when an RMC truck is fully laden with concrete, it can weigh as much as 30 metric tonnes, making it even more important to take account of centrifugal force, because the truck can easily tip over if it does not slow down enough.
(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)
一輛預拌混凝土車於三月二十三日中午，在彰化縣員林市左轉時「轟」的一聲側翻在路上，車頭凹陷，擋風玻璃全毀，水泥灑滿地。
現場目擊者說，當時下雨，路面濕滑，駕駛疑似轉彎過快，加上未控制滿載離心力，導致翻車。
警方則說駕駛無酒駕，警員將駕駛送醫治療，幸好只有擦挫傷，並無大礙。
警方說大型車過彎時一定要放慢速度，最好在三十公里以下，而預拌混凝土車若載滿水泥，總重可達三十公噸，更要考慮離心力問題，若未控制減速，的確容易造成翻車。
（自由時報陳冠備）
Let's study English with new units from 'Bilingual Times' (5/5) 一起看「雙語版」新單元學英文（五） A: Aside from the weekend, what other new units will feature in the "Bilingual Times" on weekdays? B: I heard that the Taipei Times will also be collaborating with other publications, and we can expect new and exciting articles every week. A: That's awesome. I can finally fix my broken English. B: Let's study English together with new units from the "Bilingual Times!" A: 「雙語版」除了週末以外，平日有什麼新單元嗎？ B: 聽說他們還會和其它刊物合作，以後每週都能看到最新最精彩的文章。 A: 太棒了，那我的菜英文有救啦。 B: 一起看「雙語版」新單元學英文吧！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
This is a school notice to the teachers about the cellphone use policy. 這是學校發給老師關於手機使用政策的通知。 Notice to Teachers The school caught 2 students cheating on the exam last week. They used cellphones to text answers to each other. In the future, teachers need to collect students’ cellphones before every exam. If students use cellphones during tests, they will get an “F” grade. 必備單字 1. cheat v. 作弊、欺騙（國中基本1200字） 2. cell phone／cellphone phr.／n. 手機（國中基本1200字） 實用字詞 1. caught + sb. + Ving 抓到某人「正在」做某事 2. an “F” grade 不及格的成績 3. text
A: What will be the new language learning unit in Sunday's "Bilingual Times?" B: Sunday's paper will feature intermediate to advanced-level current affairs English to help you master international topics. A: It sounds really interesting. B: There will also be a periodic workplace English unit, which should be handy for office workers. A: 那「雙語版」每週日有什麼新單元？ B: 每週日是中／高級的時事英語，幫你掌握國際議題。 A: 好像蠻有趣的。 B: 有時還會有職場英語，對上班族也超實用喔。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Taiwanese win first-ever Grammy Award (1/5) 台灣人首奪葛萊美獎（一） A: Did you watch the Grammy Awards ceremony last week? B: I did. Jon Batiste took home five awards: he was the biggest winner of the night. A: The performance by BTS was also amazing. B: It was a shame that BTS didn't win the "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" award this year. A: 你上星期有看葛萊美獎頒獎典禮嗎？ B: 有啊，強巴提斯勇奪五項大獎，是本屆的大贏家唷。 A: 防彈少年團的表演也蠻精彩的。 B: 可惜他們今年又沒得到「最佳流行團體／組合」獎。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）