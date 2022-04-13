A: What is Li Jheng-han and Yu Wei’s award-winning artwork?
B: They won the award for their design of the album Pakelang by Taiwan’s Second Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band.
A: What does “Pakelang” mean?
B: In the language of the indigenous Amis people, “Pakelang” means celebratory singing and dancing.
A: 李政瀚和于薇贏得葛萊美獎的是哪件作品呢？
B: 他們是以《八歌浪Pakelang》專輯得獎的，是董事長樂團跟馬蘭吟唱隊合作推出的專輯。
A: 什麼是「八歌浪」？
B: 在阿美族語中，「八歌浪」就是歌舞慶典的意思啦。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
This is a school notice to the teachers about the cellphone use policy. 這是學校發給老師關於手機使用政策的通知。 Notice to Teachers The school caught 2 students cheating on the exam last week. They used cellphones to text answers to each other. In the future, teachers need to collect students' cellphones before every exam. If students use cellphones during tests, they will get an "F" grade. 必備單字 1. cheat v. 作弊、欺騙（國中基本1200字） 2. cell phone／cellphone phr.／n. 手機（國中基本1200字） 實用字詞 1. caught + sb. + Ving 抓到某人「正在」做某事 2. an "F" grade 不及格的成績 3. text
This is a school notice to the teachers about the cellphone use policy. 這是學校發給老師關於手機使用政策的通知。 Notice to Teachers The school caught 2 students cheating on the exam last week. They used cellphones to text answers to each other. In the future, teachers need to collect students’ cellphones before every exam. If students use cellphones during tests, they will get an “F” grade. 必備單字 1. cheat v. 作弊、欺騙（國中基本1200字） 2. cell phone／cellphone phr.／n. 手機（國中基本1200字） 實用字詞 1. caught + sb. + Ving 抓到某人「正在」做某事 2. an “F” grade 不及格的成績 3. text
A: What will be the new language learning unit in Sunday's "Bilingual Times?" B: Sunday's paper will feature intermediate to advanced-level current affairs English to help you master international topics. A: It sounds really interesting. B: There will also be a periodic workplace English unit, which should be handy for office workers. A: 那「雙語版」每週日有什麼新單元？ B: 每週日是中／高級的時事英語，幫你掌握國際議題。 A: 好像蠻有趣的。 B: 有時還會有職場英語，對上班族也超實用喔。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Taiwanese win first-ever Grammy Award (1/5) 台灣人首奪葛萊美獎（一） A: Did you watch the Grammy Awards ceremony last week? B: I did. Jon Batiste took home five awards: he was the biggest winner of the night. A: The performance by BTS was also amazing. B: It was a shame that BTS didn't win the "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" award this year. A: 你上星期有看葛萊美獎頒獎典禮嗎？ B: 有啊，強巴提斯勇奪五項大獎，是本屆的大贏家唷。 A: 防彈少年團的表演也蠻精彩的。 B: 可惜他們今年又沒得到「最佳流行團體／組合」獎。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）