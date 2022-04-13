SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwanese win first-ever Grammy Award (3/5) 台灣人首奪葛萊美獎（三）

A: What is Li Jheng-han and Yu Wei’s award-winning artwork?

B: They won the award for their design of the album Pakelang by Taiwan’s Second Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band.

A: What does “Pakelang” mean?

Taiwanese designer duo Li Jheng-han, right, and Yu Wei, center. 台灣雙人設計師組合李政瀚（右）、于薇（中）。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

B: In the language of the indigenous Amis people, “Pakelang” means celebratory singing and dancing.

A: 李政瀚和于薇贏得葛萊美獎的是哪件作品呢？

B: 他們是以《八歌浪Pakelang》專輯得獎的，是董事長樂團跟馬蘭吟唱隊合作推出的專輯。

A: 什麼是「八歌浪」？

B: 在阿美族語中，「八歌浪」就是歌舞慶典的意思啦。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

