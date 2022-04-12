A: This year’s Grammy Awards was the first time that Taiwanese have won an award.
B: Do you mean the Taiwanese designer duo Li Jheng-han and Yu Wei?
A: That’s right. It was the first time the duo had been nominated for a Grammy, and they went on to win the award for “Best Recording Package.”
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
B: It’s incredible that they were able to beat competition from all around the world.
A: 本屆葛萊美獎，首次有台灣人獲獎呢。
B: 你是指雙人設計師組合李政瀚、于薇吧？
A: 沒錯，他們首度入圍就得到「最佳唱片包裝設計」獎。
B: 能打敗全世界的競爭者真厲害。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
nominated
If an individual or team is nominated for an award, this means they have been recommended, put forward, or shortlisted by a panel of judges.
The Queen of Pop is back! Taiwanese pop diva Chang Hui-mei, nicknamed A-mei, has launched her ASMR World Concert Tour from the Taipei Arena, staging 12 shows between last Friday and April 16. “ASMR” is the acronym of autonomous sensory meridian response, a pleasant tingling sensation that originates from the scalp. A-mei is finally touring at the venue again for the first time in seven years, and all tickets were sold out in nine minutes. She had previously been blocked by the venue since 2015 when fans’ jumping up and down reportedly triggered tremors in the neighboring areas. In order to
This is a school notice to the teachers about the cellphone use policy. 這是學校發給老師關於手機使用政策的通知。 Notice to Teachers The school caught 2 students cheating on the exam last week. They used cellphones to text answers to each other. In the future, teachers need to collect students’ cellphones before every exam. If students use cellphones during tests, they will get an “F” grade. 必備單字 1. cheat v. 作弊、欺騙（國中基本1200字） 2. cell phone／cellphone phr.／n. 手機（國中基本1200字） 實用字詞 1. caught + sb. + Ving 抓到某人「正在」做某事 2. an “F” grade 不及格的成績 3. text