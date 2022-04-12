SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwanese win first-ever Grammy Award (2/5) 台灣人首奪葛萊美獎（二）

A: This year’s Grammy Awards was the first time that Taiwanese have won an award.

B: Do you mean the Taiwanese designer duo Li Jheng-han and Yu Wei?

A: That’s right. It was the first time the duo had been nominated for a Grammy, and they went on to win the award for “Best Recording Package.”

Taiwanese designer duo Li Jheng-han, left, and Yu Wei. 台灣雙人設計師組合李政瀚（左）、于薇。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

B: It’s incredible that they were able to beat competition from all around the world.

A: 本屆葛萊美獎，首次有台灣人獲獎呢。

B: 你是指雙人設計師組合李政瀚、于薇吧？

A: 沒錯，他們首度入圍就得到「最佳唱片包裝設計」獎。

B: 能打敗全世界的競爭者真厲害。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.