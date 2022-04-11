In celebration of Freedom of Speech Day on April 7, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall opened a new permanent exhibition “Taiwan’s long walk to freedom of speech,” which aims to educate visitors about Taiwan’s long fight for freedom of speech.
Freedom of Speech Day commemorates the martyred death of Deng Nan-jung. Even though freedom feels as natural as the air we breathe now, the next generation should know about the unflagging efforts of our predecessors to achieve that freedom, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te said.
The exhibit introduces visitors to the special characteristics of major political activists involved in the struggle for freedom of speech, such as Yang Kui, Lei Chen, Fu Cheng and others. There is also a replica of Deng’s office at Freedom Era Weekly where he committed self-immolation. Before his death, Deng was summoned on charges of subversion, but refusing to appear in court, he barricaded himself in the building for 71 days, and set himself alight when the police came to arrest him.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
How a country remembers its past represents how a country wishes to see itself in the future. I hope this exhibit is not just an exhibit, but also a space for interaction which can lead people to a more liberal place, Deng Chu-mei, the daughter of Deng Nan-jung, said.
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
中正紀念堂新常設展「台灣言論自由之路」選在四月七日「言論自由日」開幕，回顧台灣追求言論自由的歷史。
文化部長李永得說，言論自由日來由就是鄭南榕殉道的日子，自由在今天對人們來講是家常便飯，但下一代許多年輕人並不知道台灣的言論自由是怎麼走過來的。
展覽中除以人物特寫介紹如楊逵、雷震、傅正等多名追求言論自由的重要人物，也特別還原當時鄭南榕自焚殉道的《自由時代》週刊辦公室。鄭南榕生前因「涉嫌叛亂」遭傳訊，他拒絕出庭應訊，並自囚七十一天，待軍警前來拘提時自焚。
鄭南榕的女兒鄭竹梅表示，一個國家的文化如何記憶過去，就代表這個國家期望怎樣的未來。希望這個展場不只是展場，更是一個對話空間，帶領大家往前走向更自由的地方。
(中央社)
