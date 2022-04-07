SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s study English with new units from ‘Bilingual Times’ (4/5) 一起看「雙語版」 新單元學英文（四）

A: What will be the new language learning unit in Sunday’s “Bilingual Times?”

B: Sunday’s paper will feature intermediate to advanced-level current affairs English to help you master international topics.

A: It sounds really interesting.

Students at National Taipei University of Business browse an English learning Web site. 台北商業大學的學生們瀏覽英文網站。 Photo: Eddy Chang, Taipei Times 照片：台北時報張聖恩

B: There will also be a periodic workplace English unit, which should be handy for office workers.

A: 那「雙語版」每週日有什麼新單元？

B: 每週日是中／高級的時事英語，幫你掌握國際議題。

A: 好像蠻有趣的。

B: 有時還會有職場英語，對上班族也超實用喔。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.