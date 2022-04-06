Pop diva A-mei finally returns to Taipei Arena 流行歌后阿妹 華麗回歸台北小巨蛋

The Queen of Pop is back! Taiwanese pop diva Chang Hui-mei, nicknamed A-mei, has launched her ASMR World Concert Tour from the Taipei Arena, staging 12 shows between last Friday and April 16. “ASMR” is the acronym of autonomous sensory meridian response, a pleasant tingling sensation that originates from the scalp.

A-mei is finally touring at the venue again for the first time in seven years, and all tickets were sold out in nine minutes. She had previously been blocked by the venue since 2015 when fans’ jumping up and down reportedly triggered tremors in the neighboring areas. In order to celebrate her comeback, she is giving an “NFT” (non-fungible token) to each viewer as a souvenir.

Meanwhile, the event organizer also issued an apology over the chaos caused by a strict ticketing policy. Due to the organizer’s “real name-based” ticketing rules, fans who made a typo when ordering tickets may not be able to enter the venue.

A-mei performs at the Taipei Arena last Friday. 阿妹上週五在台北小巨蛋開唱。 Photo courtesy of Mei Entertainment 照片：聲動娛樂提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

流行歌后張惠妹（阿妹）華麗回歸！《ASMR世界巡迴演唱會》上週五在台北小巨蛋起跑，將持續至四月十六日，共熱唱十二場。「ASMR」就是「自主性感官經絡反應」（顱內高潮）的首字母縮略字，是種源自頭皮一股發麻的快感。

這也是阿妹七年來首次在小巨蛋巡演，所有門票在九分鐘內全部秒殺。她之前因粉絲上下跳動造成鄰近地區的震動，自二○一五年起遭該場館封殺。為了慶祝重返小巨蛋，將送每位觀眾「非同質化代幣」當紀念品。

至於售票規則反覆造成的混亂，主辦單位亦公開道歉。因該單位堅持採用實名制購票，買票時打錯字的粉絲，有可能無法順利入場。

（台北時報張聖恩〉