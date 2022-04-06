The Queen of Pop is back! Taiwanese pop diva Chang Hui-mei, nicknamed A-mei, has launched her ASMR World Concert Tour from the Taipei Arena, staging 12 shows between last Friday and April 16. “ASMR” is the acronym of autonomous sensory meridian response, a pleasant tingling sensation that originates from the scalp.
A-mei is finally touring at the venue again for the first time in seven years, and all tickets were sold out in nine minutes. She had previously been blocked by the venue since 2015 when fans’ jumping up and down reportedly triggered tremors in the neighboring areas. In order to celebrate her comeback, she is giving an “NFT” (non-fungible token) to each viewer as a souvenir.
Meanwhile, the event organizer also issued an apology over the chaos caused by a strict ticketing policy. Due to the organizer’s “real name-based” ticketing rules, fans who made a typo when ordering tickets may not be able to enter the venue.
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
流行歌后張惠妹（阿妹）華麗回歸！《ASMR世界巡迴演唱會》上週五在台北小巨蛋起跑，將持續至四月十六日，共熱唱十二場。「ASMR」就是「自主性感官經絡反應」（顱內高潮）的首字母縮略字，是種源自頭皮一股發麻的快感。
這也是阿妹七年來首次在小巨蛋巡演，所有門票在九分鐘內全部秒殺。她之前因粉絲上下跳動造成鄰近地區的震動，自二○一五年起遭該場館封殺。為了慶祝重返小巨蛋，將送每位觀眾「非同質化代幣」當紀念品。
至於售票規則反覆造成的混亂，主辦單位亦公開道歉。因該單位堅持採用實名制購票，買票時打錯字的粉絲，有可能無法順利入場。
（台北時報張聖恩〉
A: What is this "do a good deed instead of burning ghost money" campaign? B: It means using the money that you would have spent on ghost money to make a donation at your local convenience store to vulnerable groups. A: Oh I see. So while worshiping your ancestors, you are also performing an act of charity. B: Yep. You are doing a good deed and caring for the environment at the same time. I'm sure our ancestors would approve. A: 什麼是「以功代金」活動？ B: 就是把原本買金紙的錢，透過各大超商的系統捐給弱勢族群。 A: 我懂了，這樣祭祖還能「做功德」。 B: 「以功代金」行善又環保，祖先們應該也會贊成。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Do a good deed instead of burning ghost money (5/5) 「以功代金」行善又環保（五） A: I plan to visit my ancestors’ graves at the weekend. B: In some mountainous areas, the local authorities are implementing traffic controls. I would advise checking before you depart. A: And if you are driving to the south of the country, please do take care on the roads. B: I’ve already checked the Freeway Bureau’s information on the 10 routes that are most likely to be choked up with traffic. Hopefully, I can avoid getting stuck in a traffic jam. A: 週末我打算上山掃墓。 B: 有些山區連假會進行人車管制，最好確認一下。 A: 你開車南下也要小心。 B: 我還查了高速公路局公布的十大地雷路段呢，希望能盡量避開車潮。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Top 3 traffic offenses in Taiwan 受不了台灣交通亂象！違停、闖紅燈英文這樣說 台灣交通亂象已經成為國安危機的一部分，尤其近年多起危險駕駛事件造成人民安全受到威脅，引發國人的不安，紛紛要求政府提出更有力的制裁方法。如今就連日本也警告在台日人需特別注意生命財產的危害。今天我們就來看看台灣各種交通亂象的英文說法，也期望未來我們能邁向道路更安全的社會！ 交通違規前三名 Statistics show that the top three traffic offenses are illegal parking, not following road markings and running a red light. （統計數據顯示，前三名的交通違法行為分別是違規停車、不遵守道交通號誌和闖紅燈。） 1. illegal parking 違停 illegal是「違法」的意思，反義詞為legal，在多益測驗經常出現。許多單字在字首加上「un-」就變成否定的意思，例如familiar「熟悉的」反義字就是unfamiliar「陌生的」，但如果單字開頭是唇音b、p、m的話，就必須將字首改用「im-」來代表否定，如possible「可能的」否定詞就是impossible「不可能的」。 legal則是因為單字開頭為l，因此要改成「il-」作為否定字首，因此要特別注意否定字首必須根據單字的開頭字母來判斷變化。legal加上字尾「-ity」的名詞變化變成legality「合法性、法律義務」；加上字尾「-ize」則變成動詞變化legalize「合法化」；改為字尾「-ly」illegally就是標準的副詞變化。 2. not following road markings 不遵守交通號誌 marking英文解釋 為a mark that makes it possible to recognize something（一個讓人們能夠辨認某件事的標示），因此交通號誌就是一個人們一看可以輕易辨認目的的標示。這邊有個文法觀念跟大家特別說明，當使用動名詞變化時，若要表達否定概念，前面加上not即可，不可以用no，因為雖然following是名詞詞性，但還是必須遵照動詞用法。另外，road markings「交通號誌」指的就是road signs’ mark當動詞時是「標示、（老師）打分數」的意思。 I was up half the night marking exam papers. （我晚上熬夜改考卷。） I’d like everyone to mark their progress on the chart every week. （我要大家每周在表格上標示自己的進步。） 3. running a red light 闖紅燈 意思就是看到紅燈時，還執意開過去。因為違規時大部分的人是快速通過，因此英文用run而非drive，若是要用drive，後方則要加上介系詞through，就是「開車穿越紅燈」的意思。 車輛優先還是行人優先？ Taiwanese media gives extensive coverage to vehicular and pedestrian fatalities and injuries while reproducing a persistent narrative that Taiwanese roads are some of the most lethal in the world. (thenewslens) （台灣媒體大量報導車輛和行人的傷亡情況，同時不斷強調台灣某些道路是世界上最致命的道路之一。） vehicular and pedestrian fatalities「車輛和行人死亡」，vehicular來自於vehicle的形容詞變化，vehicle 就是「車輛」的意思，字尾「-cular」是形容詞的字尾變化，類似變化如circle變成circular、triangle變成triangular。 Barricades were put in
On Tomb Sweeping Day, Taiwanese usually visit their ancestral tombs to worship ancestors as a tradition. Due to the recent environmental protection policy to reduce joss sticks and joss paper burning, a hotel in Tainan has come up with something creative. Evergreen Plaza Hotel introduced the “joss paper cake,” accompanied by three joss sticks made of chocolate. Original and ingenious, the shockingly realistic joss paper cake has gained much attention and has been shared by netizens on the Internet. The amazing cake creation immediately went viral. The hotel baker first uses mango puree and apricot kernel flour to make the sponge,